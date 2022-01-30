Juventus, Kulusevski unlocks at Tottenham. Move on to Bentancur

The Swede away for 40 million on a loan with the right of redemption which can become mandatory. Even the Uruguayan da Conte

Breakthrough in the negotiation between Juventus And Tottenham for Dejan Kulusveski and Rodrigo Bentancur, an acceleration that substantially closed both deals that will bring more than 65 million euros into the Bianconeri’s coffers. For the Swedish onerous loan of 5 million euros more redemption right set at 35 which can turn into obligation under certain conditions plus additional bonuses, for the Uruguayan a total offer of about 25 million euros between fixed part and bonus.

After saying no to Inter in 2020 who were coached by Conte, now Kulusevski said yes to the former blue coach even if at Tottenham. A choice dictated by no longer feeling central to the Juve project, also convinced by a four-year period and by the prospect of starting over from another championship. It had been paid 44 million (35 + 9) two years ago, part for more or less the same amount given the young age and future prospects: Tottenham’s right of redemption will turn into obligation in case of qualification in the Champions League or with half appearances between now and June.

The Bentancur issue has also been settled, the Spurs offer 25 million euros including bonuses (30% will then be transferred from Juve to Boca Juniors, as per the clause on the Uruguayan’s contract) between the parties there is optimism and not surprisingly given that the English already have an agreement with the midfielder for 3.5 million euros the year plus bonuses to 2026.

Once the two sales have been made, Juve would give Allegri one if not two reinforcements: Zakaria the first name on the list, with Nandez (Cagliari) in the background as well.