Juventus, Laura Zanetti leaves the board with immediate effect

The independent non-executive director of Juventus Laura Zanetti has resigned. This was announced by the club controlled by Exor with a note, underlining that Zanetti was also a member of the “Esg Committee”.

Juventus Football Club SpA announces that today Dr. Laura Zanetti, non-executive and independent director of the Company, as well as a member of the Juventus “ESG Committee”, has resigned from the position of director of Juventus, effective immediately, for personal reasons», Reads the press release.

On the basis of the communications made to the Company and the public, Ms Zanetti does not hold any Juventus shares at the date of her resignation. Juventus expresses its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Zanetti for the work she has done and the commitment she has put into carrying out her officeThe note continues.

A meeting of the Company’s Board of Directors has already been called for 30 December 2021 to proceed with the appointment by co-opting of a new director to replace Ms. Zanetti»Finally closes Juventus.

