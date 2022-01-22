Juventus, look to the future: Genoa’s Cambiaso is liked

On the market the Juventus not only think about the present, but also look to the future. Among the names that the bianconeri are following with great attention is Andrea Cambiasoleft-back born in 2000 owned by Genoa.





Cambiaso, who grew up in the rossoblù youth sector, has a contract with Genoa until 30 June 2023 and has not yet signed the renewal. For Juventus it could become an opportunity in view of the summer session for next season.





The numbers of Cambiaso

Cambiaso had a great impact with Serie A. In his first year in the top flight, the full-back has already played 21 games (in total 1,601 minutes) with one goal and four assists. Numbers and performances that earned him the call-up of Nicolato in the under-21 national team where he made his debut on November 12, 2021 against Ireland.





A long path of growth led Cambiaso to his Serie A debut. The full-back played 53 Serie D games between 2017 and 2019 with the jerseys of Albissola And Savona. In 2019 the debut among professionals with Alexandria in Serie Cthen the leap to Serie B with theEmpoli. All loans, before the return to Genoa and the exploit in Serie A.