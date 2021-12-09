Juventus – Malmoe: 1-0 Champions 2021/2022. Final result and commentary on the match

Thank you for following the live broadcast of this match with us, see you at the next Champions League match!20:44

Juventus wins by measure thanks to Kean’s goal on Bernardeschi’s assist. The bianconeri lowered the pace in the second half and touched the goal several times without however being able to double. Despite everything, Allegri’s men never suffer their opponents with Malmoe unable to worry Perin. A precious victory for the bianconeri which allows them, in light of Chelsea’s external draw in St. Petersburg, to finish first in the group.20:44

Juventus finished first in group H by virtue of the daring draw 3 to 3 between Zenit and Chelsea. Malmoe ends their Champions League adventure in last place.20:40

90 ‘+ 4’ OVER! JUVENTUS 1-0 MALMOE. Decides the goal scored in the first half by Kean.20:36

90 ‘+ 3’ Peña’s unassuming shot ends well outside the face of goal defended by Perin.20:35

90 ‘+ 2’ Morata hits the newly entered Da Graca with a header who found himself on the trajectory.20:34

90 ‘ JUVENTUS REPLACEMENT: Bentancur exits, Miretti enters.00:06

90 ‘ Four minutes of recovery.20:33

90 ‘ WARNED Rabiot for a foul on Peña.20:33

90 ‘ JUVENTUS REPLACEMENT: Kean exits, Da Graca enters.20:32

89 ‘ MALMOE REPLACEMENT: Innocent exits, Nalic enters.20:32

88 ‘ Bad management of a Malmoe free kick, Juventus on the counterattack does not capitalize with Kean.20:31

86 ‘ Cuadrado’s shot goes through the roof! Another clear goal chance for the bianconeri.20:29

85 ‘ Chelsea took the lead on 2-3 in St. Petersburg. The Blues are back first in the group.20:28

83 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Kean a few steps from the door devours the goal of doubling after a great foray by Rabiot. Diawara miracle with the foot.20:26

82 ‘ JUVENTUS REPLACEMENT: Bernardeschi exits, Cuadrado enters.20:24

80 ‘ WARNED Peña for a foul on Morata from behind.20:23

79 ‘ Bernardeschi leads the restart of the Bianconeri only to miss the passing through for Kean by meters.20:22

78 ‘ MALMOE REPLACEMENT: Exit Čolak, enter Abubakari.20:20

77 ‘ The forcing of the Swedes continues, much higher with the center of gravity in the last 10 minutes.20:19

75 ‘ Olsson proposes in the middle by crossing from the trocar, Bonucci thwarts the threat by freeing his head.20:17

73 ‘ Too altruistic Kean in talking with Morata: the attacker, who scored the goal, preferred to serve the Spaniard and not kick in the goal. Potential goal chance missed by Juventus.20:15

72 ‘ JUVENTUS REPLACEMENT: De Winter exits, De Sciglio enters.20:14

71 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! On Bernardeschi’s cross shot deflected laterally by Diawara, Kean a stone’s throw from the goal does not find the goal of doubling from a very secluded position.20:13

70 ‘ 63% possession for Juventus, 37% for Malmoe.20:12

68 ‘ WARNED Innocent for a clearly delayed intervention on Bernardeschi.04:07

66 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Kean creates the space and frees the shot, Diawara does not let himself be hypnotized and rejects without particular problems.20:10

65 ‘ Another pretentious shot from Malmoe, Peña does not commit Perin.20:07

63 ‘ Čolak concludes without finding angles, Perin replies present.20:06

62 ‘ Meanwhile, Chelsea have just reached Zenit 2-2 thanks to a goal from Lukaku. Juventus at this moment always remains at the top of the group.20:05

61 ‘ Bonucci remains on the ground, hit on the face by a shot from Čolak.20:03

60 ‘ Poorly dosed launch by Bonucci to trigger on Kean depth.20:04

59 ‘ Good initiative by Birmancevic, the ball after a carom ends in a goal kick.20:02

58 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Rabiot loads his left foot and lets out a shot that goes to overwhelm the outside of the net. 8:00 pm

57 ‘ Unrealistic attempt from outside by Bentancur that ends well above the goal defended by Diawara.19:59

56 ‘ Morata tries to converge from an off-center position, steers to the right but is closed by Berget in a corner kick.19:59

55 ‘ The restart led by Morata goes off in the bud.19:58

53 ‘ The Dybala-Morata exchange is a simple relay, no physical problems for the Argentine.19:56

52 ‘ Rabiot’s right-footed shot from the edge of the area was shielded by the Swedish rearguard.19:54

51 ‘ Great dash in the strait of Arthur, able to wriggle out and get a free kick from a tight angle.19:53

49 ‘ WARNED Čolak for a stomp on Rugani.19:51

48 ‘ Defective control of Nielsen on Bentancur’s high pressure, Malmoe is saved by preventing dangers.19:50

46 ‘ THE RECOVERY BEGINS, it restarts from 1-0 in the first half.19:47

46 ‘ JUVENTUS REPLACEMENT: Dybala comes out, Morata enters.19:47

The measure advantage is close to the bianconeri. By virtue of Zenit’s momentary advantage over Chelsea, Juventus cannot be satisfied and will have to try to secure the three points by hunting for the goal of doubling. Malmoe, which has nothing to lose tonight, is called upon to react and look for some more dangerous offensive sortie.19:40

Juventus dominate the game and manage operations without ever suffering their opponents. Beautiful the assist of Bernardeschi’s left winger in the goal scored by Kean thanks to an imperious head-off. Malmoe has appeared a few times in the Bianconeri’s half without ever bothering Perin.19:35

45 ‘+ 1’ FIRST HALF END: Juventus-Malmoe 1-0. The goal scored by Kean decides the first fraction.19:33

45 ‘+ 1’ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Arthur’s conclusion on Kean’s assist comes out a little to the side.19:33

45 ‘ One minute of recovery.19:31

43 ‘ Meanwhile, Zenit won 2 to 1 against Chelsea just minutes from the end of the first half. At the moment the bianconeri are first in the group.19:30

41 ‘ Berget’s cross from the back is blocked by Rugani in a corner kick.19:26

40 ‘ Kean slows down the restart of the bianconeri and loses possession of the ball.19:26

38 ‘ Neutralized by a timely low exit of Perin the ball discharged by Christiansen towards Berget in the heart of the area.19:24

37 ‘ Ferocious pressing of Juventus, Malmoe in great difficulty when he has to try to build from the rear.19:23

35 ‘ Innocent badly avoids the shot from the edge of the area sending the ball into a lineout.19:21

33 ‘ At Peña’s vertical suggestion, Rugani took refuge for a corner, anticipating Čolak with a good timing.19:19

31 ‘ Bernardeschi’s pocket to facilitate the sprint between Kean’s lines is widely out of reach for the Juventus striker.19:17

30 ‘ MALMOE REPLACEMENT: Rakip exits, Peña enters.19:16

28 ‘ Dybala’s illuminating ball on Bernardeschi’s insertion is slightly long. The Juventus midfielder in jersey number 20 was offside.19:19

26 ‘ Physical problems for Rakip.19:11

25 ‘ Juventus are still dangerous in the lanes with Alex Sandro and Bernardeschi.19:11

23 ‘ Malmoe tries to timidly appear in the half of the Bianconeri without too much construct.19:09

22 ‘ Alex Sandro’s cross, Diawara comes out with an excellent timing ahead of Kean.19:08

20 ‘ Excellent defensive closure by Rabiot on Birmancevic.19:07

18 ‘ GOAL! JUVENTUS 1-0 Malmoe. Kean Network. Fantastic ball from the left winger dished in the center by Bernardeschi, Kean dominates everyone with his head and puts the ball behind Diawara. Look at the player’s card Moise Kean19:05

17 ‘ On the right axis, de Winter and Bernardeschi are not meant.19:03

15 ‘ Malmö is in 32nd place out of 32 teams in this Champions League for shots per game (six) and Expected Goals per game (0.3); no team has scored fewer goals than Malmö in the competition (one).19:02

14 ‘ The Malmoe occupies the spaces well, defends itself neatly and leaves no outlets for the hosts.19:01

12 ‘ Juventus continues to be stationed in the Swedish half.18:58

10 ‘ Kean’s persistent action on the short side of the penalty area that vanishes in the bud.18:56

9 ‘ Bentancur bank in between, there is no one in tow to accompany the action.18:55

7 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Kean attacks the space in depth, protects the ball and kicks aiming for the first post without however framing the mirror.18:54

6 ‘ Dybala’s splendid serpentine in the area, the deflected cross reaches Bernardeschi who chokes the shot and does not worry Diawara.18:54

4 ‘ Dybala calibrates a cross of first intention, Diawara anticipates Kean in high grip.18:50

3 ‘ JUVENTUS OPPORTUNITY! Rugani hits his head undisturbed, Diawara stretches out and blocks the ball without worries.18:48

2′ Alex Sandro brushes a cross, Olsson concedes the first corner of the match to the bianconeri.18:48

1 ‘ LET’S GO! The first half of Juventus-Malmoe begins. The first ball is managed by the guests.18:45

The Bosnian referee Irfan Peljto directs the match, assisted by assistants Davor Beljo and Senad Ibrisimbegovic. The fourth official is Milos Gigovic. The Var couple is formed by Juan Martinez Munuera and Alejandro Hernandez.17:37

Tomasson chooses Diawara in goal and relies on Christiansen and Innocent in midfield. In attack play Birmancevic and Čolak. Unavailable Lewicki, on the bench goes instead Brorsson, the player most used by the coach of the Swedes in the group stage.18:09

Allegri gives space to the men less used up to now and puts Perin in goal, the young De Winter as right-back and Rugani in the center of the defense next to Bonucci. Arthur, Bentancur and Rabiot play in midfield. forward the couple formed by Dybala and Kean.17:58

Malmö’s away-from-home win rate in the European Cup / Champions League is only 7%: among teams that have played at least 25 away matches in competitions, only AEK Athens (4%) have a lower win rate .17:33

Juventus have a 100% record against Malmö in European competitions (three wins with clean sheet in the three matches played). In Champions League history, only Barcelona have won their first four games against a single opponent without conceding a goal (against BATE Borisov between 2011 and 2015).17:32

MALMOE (4-4-2) OFFICIAL FORMATION: Diawara – Moisander, Ahmedhodzic, Nielsen, Olsson – Berget, Christiansen, Innocent, Rakip – Birmancevic, Čolak. Available: Dahlin, Ellborg, Larsson, Brorsson, Peña, Gwargis, Nanasi, Abubakari, Nalic. Herds Tomasson18:34

JUVENTUS (4-4-2) OFFICIAL LINE-UP: Perin – De Winter, Bonucci, Rugani, Alex Sandro – Bernardeschi, Bentancur, Arthur, Rabiot – Dybala, Kean. Available: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, De Sciglio, Chiellini, de Ligt, Cuadrado, Locatelli, Miretti, Morata, Da Graca. Herds Allegri.17:50

The Swedes, last in the group with just one point collected, have scored only one goal against 13 goals conceded.17:32

The bianconeri, who have already qualified for the second round of the Champions League and have 12 points together with Chelsea, are looking for a fifth victory in the group.17:38

At the Allianz Stadium in Turin everything is ready for Juventus-Malmoe, the last day of group H of the Champions League.17:26