Juventus-Malmoe, the formation of Allegri: in front of Dybala and Morata

Seven unavailable, Kean in doubt. Perin, Rugani and Arthur the news, a three-way defense idea

The list of unavailable players is getting longer but Massimiliano Allegri does not make a problem of it. “Against Malmoe we will have only one winger, Bernardeschi, and we will have to make a virtue out of necessity”, explains the Juventus coach, who also lost Kulusevski before the finish.

The Swede underwent surgery on his nose and joins Danilo, Chiesa, McKennie, Ramsey and perhaps Kean, who yesterday did not train for a blow to the ankle and is not sure that he will succeed (alternatively Allegri will bring the Under 23 Da Graca). In addition, there are Luca Pellegrini and Kaio Jorge who are not on the Uefa list and therefore cannot be called up. Ditto Soulé who has not yet completed the two years of training in the youth sector (he will do so this month) and therefore can only be included in the B list (that of young people) starting from the second round. Therefore it will be turnover for some (Cuadrado, Chiellini, Locatelli) but not for others, so Allegri has no alternative. For sure the attacking duo will be made up of Dybala and Morata and even the form may not be that of the last two league games: “Paulo is fine and needs more to play than to rest, he has already been out long enough for the Injuries, Alvaro has to be calm because he played a wonderful match against Genoa. He will score goals, he always scored them. ”

Turnover – Together the two forwards have scored 5 goals in Europe and who knows if the tender Malmoe, against whom they both scored, does not awaken the killer instinct of the Spaniard. The news announced by Allegri will be Perin in goal, Rugani in defense and Arthur in the middle (“It’s a hypothesis”). Compared to the last season of the championship, Bonucci, Alex Sandro and Rabiot will return (“The whistles didn’t bother me, I’m a professional and I’m calm. In Italy I have grown tactically but I know I can do more”, said the Frenchman).

Three-way defense? – Therefore the most probable solution seems to be a 3-5-2 with De Ligt completing the defensive line and Bentancur right midfielder. Unless Allegri decides to launch the recovered De Sciglio from the start or rely on the right flank of the Under 23 De Winter, joined to the greats together with Miretti, and advance Bernardeschi in the trident to make a 4-3-3. “With the 4-2-3-1 we are more orderly and we divide better for the field – explained Allegri – but it is not certain that we will always play like this”.

8 December – 08:59

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link