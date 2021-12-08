Sports

Juventus-Malmoe tonight: an opportunity for many young players. Allegri: “It must be a nice evening”

The Juventus coach Max Allegri spoke at the press conference in view of the match against Malmoe, a match that for the bianconeri has little to say in terms of the standings: “There will be De Winter and Miretti, Soulé cannot be in the B list of young players instead. We will see if we will give The players deserve it because they are doing well. The form? With the 4-2-3-1 we are more orderly, we divide better in the field. It does not mean that we will follow this path for the whole season, it also depends on the availability of players. Tomorrow is difficult, I only have Bernardeschi from outside, we will have to make a virtue of necessity. Hostile climate? It will snow, it is not that we are being thrown bombs … But we will have to play, have fun and win. It will have to be a good evening with a good win . It is important because when you win you feel better. You train better, you feel more serene: do this job to win games, it is a greater satisfaction and gives you serenity in the continuation of the work “.

THE LATEST TRAINING – Allegri will have to deal with many absences that will not allow him to field the 4-2-3-1 with which he has done well especially in the median in the last few outings. The hypothesis of a three-way defense with Rugani from the start should not be excluded, confirmed by the coach, together with De Ligt and one between Bonucci and Chiellini, the alternative is a four-man rearguard with a possible surprise: De Winter owner as full-back and Alex Sandro on the other side. A defense that would be clearly unprecedented but even before the Salernitana the coach tried it. In the event of a 4-3-3, Bernardeschi and Dybala would join the striker, Morata more than a Kean not at the top for a blow to the ankle. Rabiot owner, together with him two of Locatelli, Arthur and Bentancur.

