Juventus Market, a secret clause appears for the sale of De Ligt

The name of Matthijs De Ligt now seems to have jumped to pole position in the list of next home starters Juventus. The separation between the Dutch defender and the Juventus club should take place next summer, leaving both sides with an unpleasant feeling of incompleteness.

De Ligt, in fact, paid 75 million at Ajax in the summer of 2019, he never managed to express himself in Italy on the levels seen with the Lancers shirt.

The causes are many, from the difficulties of insertion at a tactical level, to the presence of the two leaders of the Juventus defense, Giorgio Chiellini And Leonardo Bonucci, no longer very young, but still “bulky” in terms of personality, up to the difficulties encountered by a team that was starting at the end of the long winning cycle.

De Ligt-Juventus, the air of rupture introduced by Raiola’s words

The rest were done by the latest updates. Before the release of De Ligt’s agent, Mino Raiola, who clearly opened to a Dutch TV to the possibility that the defender will leave Italy to make another qualitative leap: “He is ready for a new step, I think that he thinks so too “.

Statements that Juventus did not like and which were followed by those of the defender himself, nervous about… “unknowns” after the victory against Bologna: “When I see errors of mentality I get angry. If he is technically wrong, that’s fine, but the mentality for a team is important ”declared De Ligt despite Juventus’ 2-0 success and the new clean sheet.

The indiscretion of ‘Sport’: pro-Barcelona clause in De Ligt’s contract

Now to ideally close the circle here is the revelation of Catalan newspaper “Sport”, which revealed the presence of a clause in De Ligt’s contract, in place since the day the Dutchman signed for Juventus.

It would be a real “pro Barcelona clause“, Squeezed between Juventus and Raiola himself, who would provide an exclusive price for the blaugrana, a sort of special release clause, set at 75 million and valid only for Barcelona, ​​half compared to the “generic” one from 150 million, already known and present in the player’s contract, which would concern all other clubs interested in ensuring the defender’s performance.

In short, everything suggests that later Ferran Torres, the Spanish striker just bought from Manchester City, the new Barcelona can restart from another top purchase on the international market, that of De Ligt, which would give youth and stability to the defense of Xavi.

Juventus market, defense to be rebuilt in the summer

For Juventus, which in any case would score a capital gain since the 75 million spent on the purchase of De Ligt have already been partially amortized, precious money would come into cash in view of the next summer market, with the need, however, to also rebuild the defensive department, the same that had been at the basis of the De Ligt deal.

The central had arrived in Turin in the wake of Ajax’s 2018-2019 super season, which in addition to the Eredivisie title had gone as far as the semifinal of Champions League, being eliminated by Tottenham after having knocked out Juventus in the quarterfinals, punished at the Allianz Stadium by a goal by De Ligt himself.

It seemed like the classic deal destined to mark an era, if not to change the history of Italian football, which for once had managed to precede the top European clubs in securing an international transfer market. But the field trial said more …

OMNISPORT