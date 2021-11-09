Juventus market, a surprise turn for Aaron Ramsey’s future

After having easily conquered the passage of the round in the Champions League by winning the first four games of the group, the Juventus got back on track also in the league thanks to the painful victory in extremis against Fiorentina, which stopped the streak of consecutive defeats suffered in Serie A by the team of Max Allegri.

The 1-0 final signed by the great ex Juan Cuadrado it also allowed the bianconeri to recover two points from the top three in the standings, Naples, Milan and Inter, but the gap from the top positions remains wide for Juventus, which seems destined to be the protagonist of the January transfer market.

Juventus-Ramsey: this is the termination

So if the strong name for the attack, Dusan Vlahovic, will in all likelihood be the big goal of the summer, in midfield Allegri could have a new element available for the second part of the season, despite the good performance of Manuel Locatelli and the signs shooting data from Weston McKennie.

New element to which it will most likely make room Aaron Ramsey, whose end of his unfortunate Juventus adventure could be imminent.

As reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, in fact, the parties are negotiating the termination of the contract that binds the Welsh midfielder to Juventus until June 2023. The chances of reaching a deal look high even before the January market window opens.

Ramsey rescinds, Juventus does the math

This scenario would allow the Turin club to free up a place in the squad, a fundamental aspect for being able to register a new player in January, but also to save several million by thinking about how much the former Arsenal should still receive.

Ramsey had in fact been placed under a free transfer contract in the summer of 2019 for 7 million net per season, without however ever being able to provide an adequate return in the three different technical managements that have followed one another at Juventus, from Maurizio Sarri to Max Allegri passing for Andrea Pirlo: the termination could therefore allow Juventus to save almost money 18 million gross.

Ramsey says goodbye to Juventus: future in England

The Livorno coach himself, last summer, despite a situation already almost compromised also in terms of relationships, thanks to the frequent criticisms that Ramsey did not miss from the Juventus coach and medical staff since the withdrawal of his national team during Euro 2020, had tried to set the player as director in front of the defense, except to give up after a couple of disappointing performances, including the one in his league debut against Udinese, the only and most likely Ramsey’s last appearance as a starter in the black and white jersey.

The competitive future of the midfielder born in the 1990s seems to be in his beloved England, where there is already no shortage of offers and where he can try to relaunch himself, putting an end to an adventure that began with many hopes, but ultimately bankruptcy, despite the three titles in bulletin board, a Scudetto, an Italian Cup and an Italian Super Cup.

