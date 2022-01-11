Juventus market, an Iranian to replace the injured Chiesa

The accident occurred a Federico Chiesa (out for the rest of the season) has set the Juventus machine in motion, now looking for a reinforcement for the attack. Many names are at stake but there would be a player in pole position.

Juventus, Azmoun idea

Replacing a crystalline talent like Federico Chiesa is not easy at all, especially in January. However, Juventus would have already moved in a concrete way. According to Sky Sport, the Old Lady would have knocked on door of Zenith for information on Sardar Azmoun. Born in 1995, the Iranian striker is contract expiring with the Russian club and could, therefore, come away at a relatively low figure. With the Zenit shirt (already in St. Petersburg since February 2019) he scored over 60 goals. One of these against Juventus in the Champions League last November 2 in the match played at the Allianz Stadium and valid for the fourth day of the group stage.

Azmoun, the only way is the loan

Being non-EU citizen, Sardar Azmoun could arrive in Turin, the Juventus side, only with the loan formula since Juventus has only that free slot, having sold Douglas Costa to Gremio with the loan formula. Zenit will have to be convinced that they would like to sell the player outright instead. Sardar Azmoun scored 10 goals in 21 games and he is a striker capable of doing more things in attack, just what Max Allegri would need right now. In the next few hours, a new meeting between the parties is not excluded to understand if the operation can go through or not. It should be remembered that Sardar Azmoun was compared, a few months ago, with José Mourinho’s Rome.

Juventus market, the other tracks

Obviously there is not only the name of Sardar Azmoun on the agenda of the Juventus managers. Juventus would be evaluating many other profiles. Mauro Icardi is still in the game who would do anything to return to Serie A. The problem remains to convince PSG to free him with the loan formula and find ways to minimize costs (Maurito earns 10 million euros per season). Attention also to Anthony Martial, striker out of Manchester United. The track that leads to should not be underestimated either Ousmane Dembelé, also looking for a new professional challenge (the experience at Barcelona now seems to be at an end). There are also those who hope for a Made in Italy solution that leads to Gianluca Scamacca of Sassuolo.

