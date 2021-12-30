Juventus market, Barcelona is serious for Morata

Xavi has heard the Spaniard, who wants to leave. The bianconeri would cover themselves with the Dutch, outgoing

Not just de Ligt, there is another piece of the Juventus which Xavi and al like Barcelona: Alvaro Morata. The coach of the Catalans received the yes of the Spanish striker and Barça could “pay” it to theAtletico Madrid (owner of the tag) by serving the 40 million that the Colchoneros should pay out to redeem Griezmann. And Juve? We talk about Dembélé but also Depay.

According to AS the car has already started: Xavi spoke with Morata, which opened for sale and is willing to lower his salary since “he would no longer feel at ease in Juventus“. The coach of the Catalans has proposed a long-term project to the attacker, he intends to make him the starting point of Barça who, not surprisingly, has proposed to Atletico Madrid to pay the 40 million agreed with Juventus for the redemption of Morata with the 40 that the Colchoneros should give to the Blaugrana to buy Griezmann outright.

Does everything come back? Yes, at least in the home of the Spaniards. But Juve would have one less point between now and the end of the season. AS raises the rumors Scamacca and Milik but we need to understand the room for maneuver of the Juventus club in January. The bianconeri paid Atletico 10 million for Morata’s first year of loan and 10 million for the second: if Alvaro goes away than expected, they would at least want financial compensation.

In the intricate negotiations it would be Barça again to offer the solution, precisely that Depay already sought last year when he was free from Lyon. The class of 1994 earns 5 million (he had agreed to reduce his salary due to the economic difficulties of the Blaugrana) so from the point of view of the engagement it would be more than affordable for Juve. If anything, there are two points to address: the physical conditions seeing that at the moment he is injured in the hamstring of his right thigh and the opinion of Merry who would like one first tip more physical.