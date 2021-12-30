Sports

Juventus market, Barcelona is serious for Morata

Xavi has heard the Spaniard, who wants to leave. The bianconeri would cover themselves with the Dutch, outgoing

Not just de Ligt, there is another piece of the Juventus which Xavi and al like Barcelona: Alvaro Morata. The Catalan coach received the yes of the Spanish striker and Barça could “pay” him to theAtletico Madrid (owner of the tag) by serving the 40 million that the Colchoneros should pay out to redeem Griezmann. And Juve? We talk about Dembélé but also Depay.

According to AS the car has already started: Xavi spoke with Morata, which opened for sale and is willing to lower his salary since “he would no longer feel at ease in Juventus“. The coach of the Catalans has proposed a long-term project to the attacker, he intends to make him the starting point of Barça who, not surprisingly, has proposed to Atletico Madrid to pay the 40 million agreed with Juventus for the redemption of Morata with the 40 that the Colchoneros should give to the Blaugrana to buy Griezmann outright.

Does everything come back? Yes, at least in the home of the Spaniards. But Juve would have one less point between now and the end of the season. AS raises the rumors Scamacca and Milik but we need to understand the room for maneuver of the Juventus club in January. Here, therefore, is the name of Dembélé (here the deepening) but also that of Memphis Depay, out of the project after Koeman’s release. After all, the Bianconeri paid Atletico 10 million for the first year of Morata’s loan and 10 million for the second: however, if Alvaro goes away than expected, they would at least want financial compensation.

In the intricate negotiations it would be Barça again to offer the solution, precisely that Depay already sought last year when he was free from Lyon. The class of 1994 earns 5 million (he had agreed to reduce his salary due to the economic difficulties of the Blaugrana) so from the point of view of the engagement it would be more than affordable for Juve.

