Juventus, Martial closer and closer: the agent’s confirmation

It is no longer a mystery, the Juventus he is looking for a striker and possibly hopes to have him already in January. At the press conference, Massimiliano Allegri he snubbed the market demand: “It makes no sense to talk about it now that we still have to play. The club takes care of the transfer market, but it is not the January one that solves the team’s realization problem. We need to improve, be more cynical in front ”.

Juventus, Martial among the hot names

Morata however he is not convincing, the Spaniard scores little and the Juventus club would like a decisive player in the penalty area and indeed more cynical. Among the hottest names there are as always Mauro Icardi And Edinson Cavani, but recently that of Anthony Martial, pursuant to Manchester United.

Juventus, Martial wants to leave in January

The French striker wants to leave him United, ended up at the bottom of the hierarchies behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Sancho, Rashford, Cavani And Greenwood. Even the player’s agent, speaking to Sky Sports UK, confirmed it: “His desire is to leave the club in January. He just needs to play, I’ll talk to Manchester United soon. ”

Juventus, the plan for Martial

There Juventus he would be thinking about it, the operation is feasible and the player likes it. From the disposals of Ramsey And Arthur (and saving of the respective salaries), the Juventus club will be able to set aside a treasure to be reinvested immediately on the market. Cavani also is outgoing, but the former Naples it would seem directed towards the Barcelona, his favorite choice. For Icardi, on the other hand, the sale remains complicated, also considering the salary he receives at Psg.

For the Juventus so, Martial seems to be the best option. In the last year and a half he has seen little of the field but the Frenchman turned 26 at the beginning of December and is eager to demonstrate his potential elsewhere. Turin could be the right place.

OMNISPORT