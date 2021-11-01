Juventus, Max Allegri is still unleashed but defends Alvaro Morata

Sassuolo And Verona they have to be forgotten quickly and to get it there Juventus must restart with a win in Champions League against it Zenith. At the press conference, the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri he returned to speak for the first time after the retirement of the team.

Juventus, new outburst of Allegri

Merry he still hasn’t let go of his anger after the latest results: “There are times when things are not going well and times when everything is fine for you. Trust must be maintained, think little and work hard. Then things come, indeed they will surely come. Going back to winning is not easy, it takes time, it takes construction: together with the company we are working for this. At the moment things are not going well in the championship, five days ago they were going well, in five days we threw everything away. But we must continue to work and do a little bit at a time: to see the goal of Champions tomorrow, and then we’ll think about the Fiorentina for Saturday “.

Merry he does not seek excuses for the bad results: “It is useless to talk about the problem, we need to find the solution to the problem: work and keep quiet. Because in football there is a rule: whoever wins is good, whoever loses is wrong. So you just have to shut up and work. Right now you have to put one brick at a time to try to build. Defensive problems? Out of 15 goals we have scored we have taken 11 in six games, with respectable teams that deservedly beat us, but even those with leather we won (Samp And Spice) are teams that play from 10th to 20th place, these are aspects we need to work on to improve. It is not a question of defense at 3 or 4, but of improving the defense phase especially in certain matches ”.

Champions, Juve recovers Chiesa and de Ligt

Now head to the Champions with de Ligt And church recovered: “Lo Zenith it’s a good team with technical players, a team that scores a lot of goals: it will be a difficult match, I think it depends only on us tomorrow, having a good game to be able to get the fourth victory and go through. The unavailable are Kean, De Sciglio And Ramsey, the others are all available, tomorrow I will decide who to play ”.

Juventus, Allegri defends Morata from attacks

The attack is also under fire. The fans took aim Morata but Merry he defended the Spanish striker: “It is not that Alvaro has become poor: there are moments when everything turns out well, others when you don’t score. You have to think little and work hard, then things come. Indeed, they will surely come. Morata, Dybala And church together? I think they have already played with Sassuolo… Teams can afford everything and the opposite of everything. It depends on the moment and how the players are: church to Verona he was not available, tomorrow he will be and could play from the start ”.

