Juventus-Milan transfer market | No discounts: it goes badly for Allegri and Pioli

Juventus and Milan are on the hunt for a top-level striker for the winter transfer window. A track is complicated for the offensive department of the two big Italians

No discounts for Juventus And Milan. The two big Italians are looking for an attacker capable of reinforcing the offensive department at the disposal of Merry And Pegs, but there is no good news from Manchester.

READ ALSO >>> 27 million deal and super engagement | Juventus cut out and Ramsey ‘KO’

For some weeks now, the Bianconeri and the Rossoneri have been watching closely at United, where Anthony Martial he could pack his bags to find space and play more continuously. The former Monaco is closed at Old Trafford given the fierce competition in the department and would have shown a firm desire to change shirts when the market reopens. Many teams are on the trail of Martial: in addition to Juve and Milan, there are also several clubs from Premier League in addition to the recent interest of Seville of the former Roma DS Monchi as reported in Spain by the newspaper ‘Marca’.

Transfer market, Rangnick distances Martial from Juventus and Milan

The Spaniards are also looking for a top level, but the onerous engagement of the transalpine player would be a stumbling block for the success of the negotiation. Meanwhile, he focused on the future of Martial Ralf Rangnick which dictates the conditions for departure from Manchester United of the top class ’95: “Martial’s position is understandable, I understand his intentions and needs. However, I must also take into account the situation of the club. We are in times of pandemic, we have three competitions to play with great ambitions and we want to achieve the maximum possible result – explained the manager of the ‘Red Devils’ at a press conference a few hours before the championship match against the Newcastle – The offers that will arrive will have to interest not only the player but also the club. So far, as far as I know, there has been no offer from other squads: if things don’t change, Martial will stay here“.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus transfer market, Allegri tries: he wants an exchange with Bentancur

Rangnick’s words are clear: there will be no preferential lanes for Martial’s farewell, with the German coach who does not exclude a possible and surprising – at this point – stay in Manchester of the Frenchman if an economic proposal capable of satisfy the requests of the English association. More developments are expected in the coming days with Juventus and AC Milan watching the situation and studying the next steps to adequately shore up the attack.