Juventus monitors Martial: contacts with the French entourage

Hunting for a tip, flexible, in the name of opportunities. The repair market for the Juventus which, now, can no longer procrastinate. You want it because Federico Chiesa’s injury, and it could not be otherwise, weighs heavily. Hugely. You want it because, even before the jolly Genoese offensive handyman got injured, in the agenda of the dg Federico Cherubini there were different profiles to be monitored to reinforce the attack. Among these, therefore, Anthony Martial of Manchester United.

Unexpressed, unfinished talent, paid by the Red Devils in the summer of 2015 as much as 50 million euros plus 30 related to bonuses. In short, a bargain: for Monaco. And the British, now, seem to have grown tired of the (failed) evolution of the 26-year-old French center forward. In short, farewell pass around the corner. And if in Spain there is a lot of talk about Sevilla, in Italy it is Juventus who have taken information on this track of the transfer market. Some contact with the entourage, for the moment no open dialogue with Manchester United, although the relations – on this axis – are excellent; see the CR7 deal.

The guideline drawn up by Continassa, however, does not change: loan with right of redemption. No intention of going further, also because – in view of the summer – the project objective could be called Gianluca Scamacca and, in this regard, a patrol meeting with Sassuolo should be staged in the next few days.

Martial wants to change the air, to relaunch elsewhere, to try an adventure in a new league. Which is why, if Juve is at stake, waiting could prove to be the main way. It remains to be understood, concretely, how the Old Lady wants to move. All this, listening carefully to the indications of Massimiliano Allegri who, according to radio market, would like a new face up front.

Martial therefore appreciated, even if at ‘Mediaset’ the ad Maurizio Arrivabene makes it clear how complicated the track is.