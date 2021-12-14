Juventus, monster offer for Vlahovic: Fiorentina says yes

The pressing of several top clubs on Dusan Vlahovic begins: an English club would be about to present an offer that would be accepted by Fiorentina

Everyone is looking for it, everyone wants it. The performance of Dusan Vlahovic they are making the rounds ofEurope. The phenomenal Serbian bomber can choose between several options for his future, but the patron Rocco Commisso he wants the last word. The Italian-American wants to capitalize as much as possible from the sale of his jewel, and so far he has rejected all the proposals made by long-standing suitors.

The Slavic striker is the object of desire number 1 of the Juve. The Juventus club had already knocked on the doors of the Viola management last summer, receiving a sharp no in return. There Fiorentina, who had been very close to accepting the millionaire offer of theAthletic Madrid, she resisted, convinced that she could extend the contract (and stay) of the Serbian. Now that the scenario has changed, sooner or later Commisso he will have to come to terms: the latest indiscretion seems to reward the waiting strategy of the purple number one, who would be about to receive a truly indispensable offer.

Transfer market, the monster offer for Vlahovic puts Juventus out of the game

The Saudi consortium led by Bin Salman, the very rich prince at the head of the Newcastle, he decided to break the delay. The Magpies, having encountered the difficulties of making the market in England due to a sort of ostracism put in place by the other Premier clubs, decided to look at the Italian market. The ranking still mourns – the Newcastle is last – and Salman would have decided to put his hand to his very rich wallet.

80 million, immediately and in cash, is the monster offer that the Newcastle is preparing to present to the Fiorentina. Unthinkable that Rocco Commisso you decline it, considering that no one else can afford such an investment for a player who is already a safe starter. Juve takes the blow and prepares to say goodbye to the striker. On these figures the game is not even played …