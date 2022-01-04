Juventus, Morata towards permanence: Scamacca for the future. Transfer market news

Morata and the Juventus, forward together. This is the will of the black and white club that met the Spanish striker on Monday afternoon (together with Massimiliano Allegri), for days in the crosshairs of the Barcelona. The Blaugrana had come forward for an 18-month loan, but without ever making any offers to Atletico Madrid, the club owning the Morata card. A move that annoyed Juventus. Allegri wants the Spaniard to stay, thus continuing to focus on him. The company also explained to the player that they were not caught final decisions on the possible redemption from 35 million euros at the end of the season.