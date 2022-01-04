Juventus, Morata towards permanence: Scamacca for the future. Transfer market news
Morata and the Juventus, forward together. This is the will of the black and white club that met the Spanish striker on Monday afternoon (together with Massimiliano Allegri), for days in the crosshairs of the Barcelona. The Blaugrana had come forward for an 18-month loan, but without ever making any offers to Atletico Madrid, the club owning the Morata card. A move that annoyed Juventus. Allegri wants the Spaniard to stay, thus continuing to focus on him. The company also explained to the player that they were not caught final decisions on the possible redemption from 35 million euros at the end of the season.
From Icardi to Scamacca: the point on the attackers
read also
Bonucci, no injuries: but Naples at great risk
The decision to continue with Morata is also due to another factor: on the market there are no alternatives to Juventus’ conditions would only borrow a player for six months. The hypothesis Mauro Icardi from Paris Saint Germain remains cold, also given the high salary. The bianconeri want to think about next season and the forward of the future. For this reason Juve would like to block Scamacca already in this session to remove it from the market. On the other hand, the track is more difficult Vlahovic.