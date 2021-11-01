“Juventus must get out of this situation, some players cannot be deployed. The base is missing …”

VAN DE BEEK, TWO FAVORITE CLUBS, THERE IS NO JUVE According to the British press, van de Beek has two favorite clubs in January. Newcastle United has great resources since the arrival of the new owners to the English club. Donny van de Beek appears to be the first purchase, arriving in the window of … According to the British press, van de Beek has two favorite clubs in January. Newcastle United has great resources since the arrival of the new owners to the English club. Donny van de Beek appears to be the first purchase, arriving in the window of … JUVENTUS-ZENIT SPRING: ALBANIAN JORGJI HEADS The referee trio will be appointed to direct Juventus Primavera-Zenit, the Youth League match scheduled for Tuesday 2 November at 3 pm. Enea Jorgji will referee the match and will be assisted by Dojando Myftari and Xhulio Mani. The fourth official will be … The referee trio will be appointed to direct Juventus Primavera-Zenit, the Youth League match scheduled for Tuesday 2 November at 3 pm. Enea Jorgji will referee the match and will be assisted by Dojando Myftari and Xhulio Mani. The fourth official will be …