Juventus must leave Italy: there are no alternatives

Juventus has set the date for the temporary transfer abroad of its player, so that he can recover with the operation.

During the challenge between Rome And Juventus, i bianconeri they returned home with an important victory but also a heavy sentence, concerning the attacker Federico Chiesa. The player leaves the field at 26 ‘, after a clash with Chris Smalling and the attempt to continue the match by returning. A decision that has perhaps worsened his condition, already apparently delicate immediately after the game contrast.

In fact, the Juventus he then informed of the injury to the anterior cruciate of the left knee and the inevitable need to resort to surgical instruments. Only after the operation can recovery times be established, but in general this type of injury requires at least six months of stop.

Juventus, Church injury: the date of the operation has been set

As the bianconeri informed, the outside Church will be operated in Innsbruck in Professor Christian Finck’s Hochrum clinic, who has already taken care of the health of Zaniolo, Chiellini And Demiral. The surgery will take place next week.

Probably the Juventus will have to intervene on the market to make up for the absence of the player, although Merry on the eve of the match againstUdinese closed to signings: “With these players we have to hit the seasonal goals, first four places, go forward in the Champions League and the Italian Cup. We are growing as a team and working hard. We need serenity “. Considering the standard times for the return to the field, the current season is over and he will only be able to rejoin the group in the summer. The path with the national team is also under discussion Mancini. Chiesa was becoming one of the most important young players and a resource for the play-offs towards the World Cup and participation in the same in Qatar at the end of 2022. We will have to wait for the natural evolution of events and decide accordingly.