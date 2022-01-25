Juventus-Nandez, concrete track: the first contacts with Cagliari started. Market news

These are very hot hours for what concerns the Juventus transfer market. After the acceleration of the last few hours to get to Dusan Vlahovic, the Juventus club also intends to fix the midfield of Massimiliano Allegri’s team. In fact, contacts have already been initiated i First contacts with Cagliari for Nahitan Nandezflexible Uruguayan midfielder born in 1995. Before being able to sink even on the player owned by Cagliari, however, Juventus would like to complete an outbound operation: in this sense, a candidate at the start could be the Brazilian Arthuron which there is always the interest of Arsenal even if – to date – an agreement has not yet been found.
Naples also remains interested in Nandez
Nahitan Nandez – 90 appearances and 4 goals with the Cagliari shirt since he arrived in Italy, in August 2019 – not only interests Juventus. If in recent days he had also shown interest Turinanother club that likes the Uruguayan footballer is the Naples. An interest, that of Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club, which is not new, given that last summer the player was included in the club’s wish list. Leaving Cagliari, for Nandez there could be a small duel between Juventus and Napoli (or three, if Turin managed to keep up with the competition) to try to buy him before the end of the January transfer market.