Juventus-Nandez, the track remains alive. Kaio Jorge counterpart? Transfer market news

If the deal for Dusan Vlahovic is now closing, the Juventus keep working to try to shut down others market hits before the end of the January window. For the midfield the hot name is that of Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari, on which, however, there is also Naples (and Turin too had made attempts in recent days). A move that could allow the Juventus management to get the better of the competition could be the inclusion of Kaio Jorge (which Salernitana also likes) and / or Filippo Ranocchia (midfielder born in 2001 that Juventus spent on loan at Vicenza last summer, where he has played 16 official matches to date).