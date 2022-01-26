Juventus-Nandez, the track remains alive. Kaio Jorge counterpart? Transfer market news

If the deal for Dusan Vlahovic is now closing, the Juventus keep working to try to shut down others market hits before the end of the January window. For the midfield the hot name is that of Nahitan Nandez of Cagliari, on which, however, there is also Naples (and Turin too had made attempts in recent days). A move that could allow the Juventus management to get the better of the competition could be the inclusion of Kaio Jorge (which Salernitana also likes) and / or Filippo Ranocchia (midfielder born in 2001 that Juventus spent on loan at Vicenza last summer, where he has played 16 official matches to date).
Exits could facilitate the last moves in
read also
Vlahovic to Juve, what changes for Dybala?
As for the Nandez goal, however, a lot will also depend on the exits: in midfield a possible starter at Juventus could be Rodrigo Bentancur, for which there is the interest of Aston Villa. In the next few hours the situation will be clearer: also because there are a few days left for the market to close and all the clubs will be in a hurry to close the last few shots. Closing a deal (in one sense or another) could trigger a ‘domino effect’ that would help define the latest deals of this hot market winter.