Juventus-Napoli 1-1, Chiesa responds to Mertens

Juventus and Napoli share the stakes. At the stadium it ends 1-1, goals from Mertens and Chiesa decide the match. With this equal, Napoli rises to 40 points and Juve goes to 35. Napoli overcomes the delicate trip to Turin with a good point in an emergency situation given the absences due to injury and Covid and with the coach Spalletti remained at home precisely because it is positive for the virus. A wasted opportunity for Allegri’s team to get closer to fourth place.

The departure of Juventus is still a sprint and at 12 ‘Chiesa commits Ospina. Napoli responds with Insigne who served in the center tries the shot from outside the area, but the conclusion ends very high. Napoli, however, passes shortly after: at 23 ‘launch in the area for Politano who is good at controlling and supporting behind for Mertens who with a full neck shot beats Szczesny and De Ligt on the goal line. Allegri’s team responds shortly after with Bernardeschi serving Chiesa in depth, a conclusion deflected for a corner. Juve continues to push and at 28 ‘Cuadrado aims at an opponent and goes to the shot that goes out on the bottom. In the first half final, Napoli reappeared forward. At 38 ‘Insigne moves well and serves, on the edge of the area, Zielinski who coordinates and with the right goes into goal finding a great response from Szczesny who dives for a corner. At 45 ‘Mertens on a free kick bypasses the barrier, but ends high.

At the beginning of the second half, the bianconeri returned to the field with greater vehemence. At 49 ‘Morata exchanges with Chiesa who returns the ball to the Spanish striker for the shot that ends well out. At 54 ‘comes the equalizer: cross from the right by McKennie for Morata who is anticipated, but on the rejected comes Chiesa who signs the black and white draw with the left-handed. Napoli have to start weaving their game again and at 60 ‘Mertens recovers the ball on the left, focuses and tries a neck shot at the near post, but Szczesny blocks. The match is open and opportunities come for both teams. At 61 ‘still Chiesa dangerous with a powerful shot from distance, but Ospina is careful and rejects. Then Mertens replies who wins a rebound and in the area, deflected to the left tries the shot diagonally, but Szczesny covers the mirror and rejects the shot.

Allegri inserts Dybala who immediately engages Ospina: in the 67th minute the Argentine steals the ball from Lobotka and tries the shot from distance but the Napoli goalkeeper saves in two halves. Napoli tries to be dangerous in the final without succeeding and realizing the offensive actions, especially from Insigne, while Juventus defends itself compactly, trying to hit on the counterattack. In the recovery Juve have more and try the three-point shot first with De Ligt and then with Kean but Ospina is careful and takes no risks.