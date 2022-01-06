Sports

Juventus-Napoli 1-1: goal by Mertens and Chiesa | The direct

At 20.45 the big match of the Epiphany between Juventus and Naples. Allegri has recovered Chiesa and Dybala for the attack: the first could play from the beginning with Morata and Bernardeschi, bench for the second. Out Chiellini and Bonucci, the central couple should be Rugani-De Ligt. But the weight of the absences is felt above all for Spalletti: Koulibaly, Anguissa and Ounas in the Africa Cup; out between Covid and injuries also Lozano, Osimhen, Malcuit, Meret, Fabian Ruiz, Rrahmani, Lobotka, Zielinski and Mario Rui. Even Spalletti with Covid.

the statistics

Napoli have won 3 of the last 4 league games against Juventus, as many successes as those obtained in the previous 18 matches against the Bianconeri: from 2020 onwards, the Neapolitan team is the team that has beaten the Piedmontese in Serie A several times (3). Juventus have won 9 of the 10 matches against Napoli at the Allianz Stadium: since 2011/12 the bianconeri have achieved more domestic successes only with Fiorentina and Roma (10).

where to see it

The match will be broadcast exclusively on Dazn and streamed on TimVision. The commentary is entrusted to Pierluigi Pardo with technical commentary by Massimo Ambrosini. It will also be possible to follow the live text of the match on Gazzetta.it.

January 6, 2022 (change January 6, 2022 | 22:42)

