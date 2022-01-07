Juventus-Napoli 1-1, the report cards: better guests despite the emergency. 7.5 for Mertens

Final result: Juventus-Napoli 1-1

Juventus report cards (by Andrea Piras)

Szczesny 6.5 – Try to put your fingertips on Mertens’ conclusion by also sending De Ligt out of the way on the occasion of the Napoli goal. Reactive instead on Zielinski, save his goal on Mertens.

Cuadrado 6 – He goes into the right lane with great generosity, also going to the conclusion even if this time he is not precise. However, his contribution in the offensive phase was good.

Rugani 6 – Deployed on the field from the first minute by Allegri has his work cut out against the Neapolitan strikers but in the end not forfeited.

De Ligt 6 – He doesn’t risk much by relying on his physique against Napoli forwards. Betrayed by Szczesny’s touch on the occasion of Mertens’ Napoli goal.

Alex Sandro 5.5 – He is surprised by Politano in the action that brings Napoli to the advantage. Performance below the sufficiency for the Brazilian defender. From 75 ‘De Sciglio sv

Mc Kennie 6.5 – In the early stages he takes the third time well but incredibly puts on the bottom wasting an excellent opportunity. More proactive in the second half of the match, decisive on Chiesa’s goal.

Locatelli 6 – Goes to close centrally on the attacks of Napoli but is late on the winning conclusion of Mertens who unlocks the score of the Stadium. In the setting phase he commits a few too many smudges alternating with good plays.

Rabiot 5.5 – Goes close to scoring in the early stages of the match but the ball ends up on the bottom just a little. It is the only flash on a difficult evening. From 66 ‘Bentancur 6 – Carries out its task in the middle of the field without smudging.

Church 7 – The best in the field for posting. Always dangerous with its accelerations on the left. Overcome Ospina in the second half for the equalizer, engages the Colombian goalkeeper with an insidious, even if central, conclusion. As if that were not enough, he is also found in defense to close on the blue raids. From 81 ‘Kulusevski sv

Morata 6 – Fights and fights against the defense of Napoli. He also shows up with some accelerations through the central streets, he tries to find the way of the goal but Rrahmani makes an excellent guard. In the second half, however, he could do better by wasting a good opportunity. From 76 ‘Kean sv

Bernardeschi 6 – He starts from the right winger but in the end he always steers towards the field to look for the conclusion with the left-handed. From 66 ‘Dybala 6 – Get into the game immediately and create an important opportunity on your own by engaging Ospina. In the end he could better manage a counterattack.

Massimiliano Allegri 6 – Before the game he had warned his team of the difficulty of the game itself and of returning to the pitch after the break. The match starts uphill but the bianconeri manage to catch him again thanks to Chiesa.

The report cards of Napoli (by Raimondo De Magistris)

Ospina 6.5 – He can do nothing about the goal conceded, on Chiesa’s shot to mock him is a deviation from Lobotka. For the rest, always attentive, precise and punctual.

By Lorenzo 7 – Among the best of Napoli: for how he defends, for how he assists the offensive action. A pillar of Spalletti’s team.

Rrahmani 6.5 – Lead the defense with great authority: appease Morata in the best possible way and anyone else who passes by.

Juan Jesus 6.5 – Among the best against Milan, among the worst with Spezia and another great performance tonight. It exalts itself against the big names.

Ghoulam 6 – Fourteen minutes before tonight, he takes the field from the start for the first time and looks good. Indeed, it contains in a more than worthy way the Church and Cuadrado. Football player found? It is too early to say, but tonight it has gone beyond the wildest expectations.

Demme 6.5 – Diego’s garra is a factor at the Stadium. It is a dam: it obstructs and builds.

Lobotka 7 – Always in the thick of the game, he takes advantage of Demme’s dirty work to always give his teammates a passing line. And when he has the ball at his feet, he is always shiny. From the 92nd Zanoli sv

Politano 6.5 – More than as a winger, tonight makes the difference when he moves as a center forward. On the 0-1 goal, his movement is a true 9, as a pivot he gains the area and then unloads a perfect ball for Mertens. From the 77th Elmas sv

Zielinski 6.5 – Experience and mastery, he plays well between the lines and puts himself at the total service of the team.

Insigne 6.5 – The first after signing with Toronto is like a true captain. He comes in for the warm-up and cheers his fans, drags his: bad and focused. And the goal that unlocks the match comes from its verticalization.

Mertens 7.5 – In an emergency he exalts himself, in difficulties he confirms himself as a leader. He scores and does not raise the white flag even after a hard blow suffered in the half hour: Napoli in total emergency cannot afford to lose him and the Belgian does not betray. From the 89th Petagna sv

Luciano Spalletti (absent at the Stadium because positive for Covid-19) 7 – The coach from Certaldo prepared one of the most important races of the season in the worst possible conditions. He made a virtue of necessity, asked his team for a proud performance and the team responded by being present.