“Juventus-Napoli, a very delicate match. Insigne in Canada? Ready to hang up your boots”

Dino Zoff released some statements during Radio Goal on Kiss Kiss Napoli:

“Juve-Napoli? It is a very delicate match for both of us. For Napoli, it would be putting a stop to the bad defeat against Spezia and, therefore, it is important from the point of morale. That was certainly an episode but we must try to stop bad luck otherwise it can become dangerous. Insigne and Meret? If one goes to Canada now, he cannot be in a league as high as ours or some other in Europe. to the nail. certainly golden. To someone who likes to play, who has the qualities of Insigne, playing at a high level is still a satisfaction that pays off a lot. Obviously, it’s my thought; then, everyone does what he believes. of Meret, it is logical that he has to find the solution to play. There are no other possibilities because he has a competitor like Ospina, who is a goalkeeper “.