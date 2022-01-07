Juventus-Napoli, Allegri: ‘We have one point more than the first leg’

The Juventus coach analyzes the match drawn against Napoli at the Allianz Arena: “Head-to-head clashes are won or lost and we drew this. It was a good match, almost all of them had owners. We spent a while. hurried and we score few goals, we miss those of the midfielders. Dybala? He had a good half hour, he will soon find his condition.

Massimiliano Allegri tries to see the glass half full after the home draw against Napoli and does not want to hear about a remodeled visiting team: “They were almost all owners – he says – They had four players out but in the first leg we were out of six. They played a good game, so did we. We could have taken the lead but we were a bit imprecise in the last 20 meters. We’ve been a little too rushed. The ranking compared to Napoli has remained unchanged. We have one point more in the first round and this is a good sign“. Too many errors therefore for Allegri who asks the team to have more” clarity and serenity. Maybe it’s also the characteristics of the players. However, the team played a good match against a good Napoli. We had several chances, we made mistakes many times in the last 30 meters and we have to improve. “The move to put Chiesa on the right and Bernardeschi on the left after the match has already started has its own reason:” On that side they had Ghoulam who had only played 34 ‘ in the league and we wanted to put him in difficulty in the one-on-one, then we started too early to raise the balls and this needs to be improved “.

“Dybala will find the best condition” see also Juventus-Napoli 1-1, goals and highlights As for the proof of Dybala, who entered during the race: “He was quite stopped. He comes from an injury then stopped after Venice – he says – Tonight he has had a good half hour and little by little he will find the best condition. Church was returning tonight after a long time. The physical condition of the team was good. It was important to win tonight to shorten the standings, we’ll do it later. “As for the other absent players:” I don’t know if we will be able to recover Bonucci for the Super Cup and Alex Sandro had a muscle strain. “Juve’s problem still seems to be an attack. who scores little: “We scored few goals, only 28. Today he found the goal again Chiesa e we have to find the goal with the midfielders. The dead balls have been exploited a little better tonight. We had a chance with McKennie, we will slowly get there. “On Morata’s performance:” He had a good race but then he was a bit tired. “

“It was a direct match to win but there will be others” On the importance of the race that was valid as a direct confrontation to shorten the ranking: “It was a direct match, direct matches are won or lost, tonight we drew it – he says – Now we have other direct clashes. Overall I am satisfied and there are still good games to play. There is nothing to say to the boys. They played an aggressive and technical game but we need to understand the moment when you don’t have to accelerate when you have the game in hand. “