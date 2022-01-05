Juventus-Napoli, Allegri’s press conference

On the eve of the big match Juventus-Napoli, the Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri takes the floor at the press conference to face the warmest times in view of the match against Spalletti’s team

All eyes on the ‘Stadium’ for the match between Juventus And Naples, valid for the first day of the second round which then opens with a bang for Massimiliano Merry and his team. The bianconeri closed 2021 in crescendo, at least from the point of view of results, and are aiming to restart well in the presence of a difficult opponent and fighting for the top positions.

From the match to the current situation up to the transfer market, these are the arguments for Allegri in the usual press conference before Juventus-Napoli that Calciomercato.it followed live with live statements from hours 14.

Immediately a market message from Allegri: “Morata does not start, this year he has already scored seven goals. He is a performance player. His problem is that labels are put in football. He is seen as the one who always lacks something. I talked to him and I said ‘you don’t move from here’. Alvaro remains and must be calm and calm. Arthur? 99% of the squad remains this. Dybala And church they come back and I think they will spend four important months. Purchases in January have little impact. Ramsey he returned today but is leaving Juventus ”.

Juventus-Napoli, Allegri’s words at the press conference

Allegri also spoke of the many absences: “There are two defenders and you can’t escape from there, Cuadrado it is also cautioned and tomorrow I will evaluate. Chiesa is much better off and there I have to make a choice as to who to play in front. Having Ramsey and Arthur out, Locatelli will play central. Between Rabiot, McKennie and Bentancur they play two. I believe that from tomorrow we will be ready to face these six matches in January “.

THE POSITIVES – “The competent bodies must decide. We train and play with whoever we have. In an emergency, solutions must be found for better or for worse. We are prepared to play the game tomorrow and I think we will play it tomorrow. Napoli play well and have five points more than us. It is an important direct confrontation. Then there are the competent bodies that decide what to do. Napoli already in an emergency at San Siro went on to win with Milan. Roles must be respected: there are bodies that take responsibility for deciding. I don’t know what the decree is in the letters “.

INTER – “She is the clear favorite to win the Scudetto. I don’t want Simone but Inter can only lose the Scudetto “.