Juventus-Napoli already “over”: they all lost

It will be one Juventus-Naples what will take place at the Stadium on the day of the Befana is very important. Too bad, however, that the show will hardly live up to the blazon of the two teams. Spalletti and Allegri work in their respective headquarters to better prepare for a race that is worth a good slice of fourth place. The ranking reads Napoli 39 points, Juve 34 and Atalanta in the middle of 38 and currently qualified for the next Champions League. The Azzurri therefore have the possibility of sending the Bianconeri away, leaving them at minus eight.

Napoli will face one of the most important matches of the year without many owners. There will be no Anguissa, Koulbaly and Ounas, all called up for the Africa Cup, Mario Rui is also certainly absent, disqualified, and Osimhen will not be on the field either blocked by Covid or by the injury to the face, with a check-up still to be make. It is unlikely that there could also be Lozano and Elmas, both positive for Coronavirus. Those who follow Napoli every day in Castel Volturno also speak of “players who, even if available, are not at their best”.

Juventus-Napoli risks being already “over” due to absences. Allegri himself will give up, among others, the two pillars of defense Bonucci and Chiellini (even if there are faint hopes of recovery on the former Milan). Considering the Covid emergency which is also affecting Serie A, such a race should be postponed. But in all likelihood it will be played. “Fault” of bizarre calendars, inhumane considering the physical and psychological stress to which athletes are undergoing. A possible postponement cannot be contemplated due to the many close commitments. They have already “lost” everyone: Naples, Juventus and those who have been waiting for a long time to see a show worthy of the name …