Juventus-Napoli, ASL and the specter of a new postponement

Juventus-Napoli, specter of a new postponement? Here is the position taken by the journalist Marchello Chirico. A sensational broadside

At the resumption of the championship, set for next January 6, Juventus will play at home against Napoli. One of the matches that, last season, was most discussed and at the center of important controversy. In the end it was replayed, after the blue team had been blocked by the Neapolitan ASL. And the feeling – after the events in Udinese-Salernitana – according to what was written in Il Bianconero by the journalist and commentator of / Gold, Marcello Chirico, is that the situation could also be repeated at the beginning of the new year.

“Here we go again? The impression is precisely this, that they are setting it again. Who? The Neapolitan local health authorities “. The reference is also to what is happening in Campania basketball, with teams stopped for one or two positives at Covid. “If in addition to Insigne, other cases were to be added between now and the end of the month, it would really be worth going to the tobacconist’s to postpone the game”, wrote the journalist. Then came the positivity of Fabia Ruiz.

Juventus-Napoli, specter postponement

Obviously there is also another reason that prompted Chirico to write in this way. And it is related to the fact that the Azzurri, next month, will also have many absences for the African Cup: Koulibaly, Osimhen, Anguissa and Ounas will be missing, in addition to the suspended Mario Rui. In short, at the Allianz, a sensationally sealed Naples could be presented due to absences due to Covid but also for the African event.

Finally, there is also a frontal attack: “The ASL could again act as a 118 for the emergency, using the anti-Covid protocol as last time. In theory, to postpone a game you need at least 8 cases of positivity in one of the two squads, provided that the ASL does not intervene. On the first leg Juventus went down to Maradona without all the South Americans, who returned late at Continassa. Nobody asked for postponements. The game was played and Napoli won it. Without recriminations from anyone “.