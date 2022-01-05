Juventus-Napoli: here is the ASL decision
In Serie A, the possible postponement of the match between Juventus and Napoli takes hold. In this regard he spoke to the microphones of Tuttosport, the general manager of Asl Napoli 2, Antonio D’Amore. Here are his words:
Juventus-Napoli: the ASL decision
“At the moment there are no conditions for the postponement of Juve-Napoli. Many infected have not come into contact with the team group. We will see in any case what will happen with the new round of pads. But it should be the Lega Calcio to decide to stop the championship for a couple of days, in this way the competition is distorted. However, you will see that they will be forced to stop the day scheduled for Sunday, given the sensational growth of infections throughout the country “.
Serie A: here are which matches could be postponed
Very difficult to play Salerno-Venice, with the Campania region still locked in quarantine by the ASL and the club that asked for the referral (denied) to the League. Also pay attention to Spezia-Verona And Fiorentina-Udinese in light of the recent outbreaks that have emerged in the Hellas house and in the Friulian house. Finally there is the case of Turin, where we are at an altitude of five infected players: here too today’s tests are expected, new positivity could provoke an intervention by the ASL for tomorrow’s match against Atalanta. In total we are at 87 infected in Serie A, the championship staggers.
Serie A: Salernitana-Venezia at risk of postponement
Salernitana-Venice is at risk of being postponed. The match could be postponed or, as happened with Udinese, assigned to the opponents at the table; the reason is the decision of the Salerno ASL, which has chosen to block the team group, which includes 11 total cases of coronavirus. For the positives and close contacts, the home quarantine has been arranged, for this reason Salernitana will almost certainly not be able to take the field on Thursday 6 January against Venice.