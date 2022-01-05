Sports

Juventus-Napoli: here is the ASL decision

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read

In Serie A, the possible postponement of the match between Juventus and Napoli takes hold. In this regard he spoke to the microphones of Tuttosport, the general manager of Asl Napoli 2, Antonio D’Amore. Here are his words:

Juventus-Napoli: the ASL decision

“At the moment there are no conditions for the postponement of Juve-Napoli. Many infected have not come into contact with the team group. We will see in any case what will happen with the new round of pads. But it should be the Lega Calcio to decide to stop the championship for a couple of days, in this way the competition is distorted. However, you will see that they will be forced to stop the day scheduled for Sunday, given the sensational growth of infections throughout the country “.

Serie A: here are which matches could be postponed

Very difficult to play Salerno-Venice, with the Campania region still locked in quarantine by the ASL and the club that asked for the referral (denied) to the League. Also pay attention to Spezia-Verona And Fiorentina-Udinese in light of the recent outbreaks that have emerged in the Hellas house and in the Friulian house. Finally there is the case of Turin, where we are at an altitude of five infected players: here too today’s tests are expected, new positivity could provoke an intervention by the ASL for tomorrow’s match against Atalanta. In total we are at 87 infected in Serie A, the championship staggers.

Serie A: Salernitana-Venezia at risk of postponement

Salernitana-Venice is at risk of being postponed. The match could be postponed or, as happened with Udinese, assigned to the opponents at the table; the reason is the decision of the Salerno ASL, which has chosen to block the team group, which includes 11 total cases of coronavirus. For the positives and close contacts, the home quarantine has been arranged, for this reason Salernitana will almost certainly not be able to take the field on Thursday 6 January against Venice.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee6 hours ago
0 27 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Messias: ‘More pressure in D than in A! At Milan thanks to Stroppa and Pioli, Ibra is great but my idol is … ‘| Market

1 week ago

Caldara and Juve’s dream vanished in three weeks: in Venice he will be the ex of the match

4 weeks ago

America’s Cup sailing: Alinghi returns after 11 years with Red Bull

3 weeks ago

Bewildered by CM: ‘The Juve of the past would have already taken the tip. Lukaku returns to Italy, that’s what the market will be ‘| First page

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button