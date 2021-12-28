Juventus-Napoli, here we go again | Covid alarm: OFFICIAL position taken

The covid returns to create problems even in Serie A: the positives multiply and the director of ASL Napoli 2 talks about Juventus-Napoli

Also there A league it has to deal with the significant rekindling of the pandemic. The Covid back to creating problems also in the world of football and the Italian league is no exception.

If in B series it has already been decided to postpone two days for the numerous positives, the situation in A at the moment is not red alert. Certainly the number of cases is increasing compared to the past and among the companies that are suffering the most from the impact of Covid there is the Naples. Currently in the squad of Spalletti there are Lorenzo Insigne And Fabian Ruiz positive ten days before the match against Juventus. A game that brings to mind the controversy of last year with the postponement of the Allianz match due to the positivity among the Neapolitans. Antonio D’Amore, director of ASL Napoli 2, spoke about the possibility of seeing a new stop ordered by the ASL, interviewed by ‘fanpage.it’.

Juventus-Napoli, the ASL: “Situation to be monitored”

Love he said that at the moment they are sailing on sight and there is great concern about the variant Omicron. Regarding the specific issue of Juventus-Naples he explains: “Insigne is resident in the ASL Napoli 1 area, Fabian Ruiz is in Spain: these are cases that do not fall within our jurisdiction”.

The Spaniard himself is a particular case: “I don’t think he can come back so easily from Spain. Then there are the players who have to return from vacation. It is certainly a situation to be monitored “. And on the possible stop of Napoli’s trip to Turin: “At the moment it is not possible to hypothesize anything, it will be necessary to see even if the government will take other decisions”.