Juventus-Napoli postponed? The response of the Turin ASL

Three days after returning to the field, the match between Juventus and Naples continues to arouse many doubts, especially because of theCovid emergency. In fact they are well 6 the players of the two teams currently positive: three Bianconeri (Chiellini, Arthur and Pinsoglio), and three Azzurri (Elmas, Lozano and Osimhen).

In this regard, the director of the Turin ASL intervened, Carlo Picco, to the microphones of Radio Punto Nuovo:

“I am following a whole series of problems relating to the increase in hospitalizations and intensive care, the vaccination campaign. I don’t know if Juve-Napoli will be played. I don’t even know if it is appropriate to change protocols with the Micron. This world should be reviewed by bringing attention to the management of new quarantines“

Juventus, Allianz Stadium, Turin

“The scenarios are decidedly different, we have a much more contagious variant, it seems less aggressive, there are many vaccinated subjects. A different assessment should therefore also be made on the protocols, an update is needed. The positives will also increase in the world of football because the variant runs without creating any health alarm. But this aspect must also be taken into account. I believe that the system that exists now, already repeated enough, which takes very much into account the hospitalized person, is quite adequate. If you arrive in an orange or red area, you also take action on school activity“

“The situations respond to the state of spread of the infection as repercussions on the health system. The restriction obligation for no-vaxes has already started in the healthcare world, is expanding and it is right to push everyone to vaccinate. We were able to do a series of important sporting events in Turin, including Davis Cup, Nations League, in safe conditions. In that case there was still the possibility to participate by swab. Today with the Super Green Pass the world of sport will be divided into two parts. Juventus? I didn’t focus on the situation“.