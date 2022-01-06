Sports

Juventus-Napoli, probable formations. Rebus Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski. Ghoulam holder, Mertens finisher

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read

Game heavily conditioned by absences for Covid. It is necessary to understand whether the three players blocked by the Turin ASL can play or not.

Juventus-Naples is the big match of the 20th day of the 2021-2022 Serie A championship. A match that was sensationally conditioned by the many absences for Covid 19. Among the Juventus ranks Allegri will aim for Szczesny, a four-man defense with Rugani alongside De Ligt, given the absences of Bonucci and Chiellini, and the return of Alex Sandro as owner. In attack there will be Alvaro Morata, the Spaniard is very much courted by Barcelona on the transfer market. Behind him, the returning Dybala and Chiesa.

Naples in enormous difficulty, it will be necessary to understand whether Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski (blocked by the Turin ASL) can be used or not. In goal Ospina, in defense Di Lorenzo moved to the center paired with Juan Jesus. Zanoli on the right and Ghouam on the left. In midfield Demme and Elmas, with Mertens (in the role of attacking midfielder-finisher), Politano and Insigne behind Petagna. Domenichini will be on the bench as Spalletti is in isolation due to Covid.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Dybala, Morata. Herds Allegri

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Demme, Elmas, Politano, Mertens, Insigne, Petagna. Herds Domenichini

Directs Mr. Dirty

Live text, interviews, comments, report cards and videos on AreaNapoli.it

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 28 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Inter Women has become great: Ganz and AC Milan down, the derby ends 3-0

December 5, 2021

Vlahovic, there is also PSG – Tutto Juve

November 2, 2021

Eriksen raises: “I dream of replaying at Parken. My heart is not an obstacle “

2 days ago

Rome market, Tiago Pinto’s strategy: Aarons and Grillitsch for January

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button