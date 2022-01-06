Juventus-Napoli, probable formations. Rebus Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski. Ghoulam holder, Mertens finisher

Juventus-Naples is the big match of the 20th day of the 2021-2022 Serie A championship. A match that was sensationally conditioned by the many absences for Covid 19. Among the Juventus ranks Allegri will aim for Szczesny, a four-man defense with Rugani alongside De Ligt, given the absences of Bonucci and Chiellini, and the return of Alex Sandro as owner. In attack there will be Alvaro Morata, the Spaniard is very much courted by Barcelona on the transfer market. Behind him, the returning Dybala and Chiesa.

Naples in enormous difficulty, it will be necessary to understand whether Rrahmani, Lobotka and Zielinski (blocked by the Turin ASL) can be used or not. In goal Ospina, in defense Di Lorenzo moved to the center paired with Juan Jesus. Zanoli on the right and Ghouam on the left. In midfield Demme and Elmas, with Mertens (in the role of attacking midfielder-finisher), Politano and Insigne behind Petagna. Domenichini will be on the bench as Spalletti is in isolation due to Covid.

POSSIBLE FORMATIONS

JUVENTUS (4-4-2): Szczesny, Cuadrado, Rugani, De Ligt, Alex Sandro; McKennie, Locatelli, Rabiot; Church, Dybala, Morata. Herds Allegri

NAPLES (4-2-3-1): Ospina, Zanoli, Di Lorenzo, Juan Jesus, Ghoulam, Demme, Elmas, Politano, Mertens, Insigne, Petagna. Herds Domenichini

Directs Mr. Dirty

