Juventus-Napoli, risk of postponement founded: the ASL of Turin confirms
Juventus-Napoli postponed?
“I am following a whole series of problems relating to the increase in hospitalizations and intensive care, the vaccination campaign. All situations that are creating a perfect storm on the healthcare system we are trying to manage. The sporting aspect interests me, it followed, but I don’t know if Juve-Napoli will be played. I don’t even know if it is appropriate to change protocols with the Micron. This world should be reviewed by bringing attention to the management of new quarantines. The scenarios are decidedly different, we have a much more contagious variant, it seems less aggressive, there are many vaccinated subjects. Therefore, a different assessment must also be made on the protocols, an update is needed “.
Naples, negative buffer for Petagna
At least good news arrives for Napoli: as reported by “Sky Sport”, Andrea Petagna tested negative for Coronavirus, following the last swab he carried out after the quarantine period observed for having been in contact with positive people. The attacker will therefore be available for Turin.