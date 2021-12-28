Juventus-Napoli, the ASL warns: “Let’s sail on sight”

The big match is still at risk after what happened last season: “The situation needs to be monitored”

After the chaos of last season, Juventus-Naples back in the sights of the Neapolitan ASL due to the increase in infections Covid in the ranks of the blue club, which in addition to Fabian Ruiz And Insigne informs that also Irving Lozano tested positive. “We are sailing on sight and we are very worried about Omicron – explained Antonio D’Amore, director of theASL Naples 2, in an interview with Fanpage.it – Napoli’s journey to Turin? It is not possible to hypothesize anything “.

“It will also be necessary to see if the government in the control room will make other decisions – he added – Some players have to return from holidays and Fabian Ruiz I don’t think he can come back from Spain so easily. “” It’s one situation certainly to be monitored“, he concluded.

The match in Turin between the Bianconeri and the Azzurri, last season, caused a lot of discussion: the ASL forbade Napoli to leave for Turin, initially the Azzurri were defeated by 0-3 at a table, but they had the opportunity to replay the game after having filed an appeal with the CONI College of Guarantee. A scenario that seems possible again this year, also because just before Christmas Salernitana was also blocked by the Campania ASL and not the team was unable to leave for Udine.

