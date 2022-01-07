Juventus-Napoli, the words of Allegri
At the end of the match between Juventus and Napoli, which ended in a draw, Massimiliano Allegri commented on the match on DAZN’s microphones. The Juventus coach said he was satisfied with the result, despite the fact that the team continues to score little and waste opportunities. Right away Allegri’s words after Juventus-Napoli.
Allegri’s words after Juventus-Napoli
Allegri’s words after Juventus-Napoli: “It was a direct match, they had more or less all the owners, they had 4 players out, we in the first leg 6. We were a bit too hasty, the ranking remained unchanged compared to Napoli; we have one point more in the first round, we are optimistic. There was a lack of clarity, but the team played a good match against a good Napoli, which created some difficulties for us; we made too many mistakes in the last 30 meters“.
Up Church
Up Church: “Since Ghoulam had only played 34 ‘, it is normal to put a player like Chiesa, who could put him in difficulty. After the draw we were too hasty, with high balls, we went too far towards the goal“.
About Dybala
About Dybala: “He stood still for a long time, he needed to put minutes in his legs“.
On the few goals
On the few goals: “We only scored 28, we need to find a little more goals with the midfielders, today we had a chance with McKennie. Slowly we get there. We must try to improve the insertions with half wings and long shots“.