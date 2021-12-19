Juventus, new strategy for Vlahovic: Fiorentina fans angry

There Juventus they won 2-0 at Bologna on the penultimate day of the first round.

For the team of Max Allegri it was a very important success, which came a few hours after Roma’s feat at Atalanta and above all seven days after the bitter draw of Venice, which had marked an abrupt and unexpected slowdown in the pursuit of the Bianconeri to the first rankings, made necessary by the disastrous performance of the first two months of the championship.

Juventus, the Champions League area is back in the sights

The 2-0 at “Dall’Ara” also allowed Juventus to put pressure on Milan and Napoli, who will be facing each other on Sunday: the bianconeri obviously cheer for a draw at San Siro, or alternatively for a Rossoneri victory , in order to continue the approach to area Champions League.

An objective, the latter, also fundamental in view of the next season, on an economic and financial level, but that Juventus could be forced to reach with the current staff, at least according to what the CEO declared before the match in Bologna. Maurizio Arrivabene about the club’s strategies for the now imminent transfer market of January.

Juventus market, it will be a January of waiting

The former Ferrari team principal anticipated that Juventus “will not be forced to operate in entry”, being in fact “dubbed” by Max Allegri, who at the end of the game defined the squad “at an excellent level even if no reinforcement”.

Management and coach therefore seem to travel on the same wavelengths. For this reason, as already mentioned, in January Juventus should limit itself only to possible deals in loan in view of the more massive investments planned for the summer, as long as the team qualifies for the next Champions League.

Investments that should also cover the attack, despite the recent good performance of Morata, scoring two days in a row for the first time since March 2021 and scoring for the third consecutive away match. However, it is unlikely that the Spaniard will still be Juventus’ center forward next season, given the 35 million that the club should pay to Atletico Madrid for the redemption.

Juventus, Scamacca possible counterpart to get to Vlahovic

For the role, the number one goal is always Dusan Vlahovic, super bomber of Serie A 2021-2022 and always determined not to renew his contract with Fiorentina expiring in June 2023 and to remain in purple until the end of the season.

The dream numbers of the Serbian born in 2000 could then slightly shift his market valuation, thanks to the imminent deadline. Good news for Juventus, which is strong with Vlahovic’s approval and prefers the former Partizan Belgrade to plan B represented by Gianluca Scamacca.

Indeed, the Sassuolo center forward could become a goal of Fiorentina’s own for the post-Vlahovic. According to what was reported by ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ the viola would be ready to invest 30 million already in January for the center forward of Sassuolo, to then leave it on loan in Emilia until the end of the season.

According to ‘Rosea’, even the most sensational scenario cannot be excluded, according to which Juventus would directly take Scamacca and then turn him over to Fiorentina and buy Vlahovic with the proceeds.

An eventuality that has already caused the anger of the Viola fans to explode, still burned by the transfer of Federico Chiesa to Juventus and who are experiencing a season of relaunch at great levels after the advent of Vincenzo Italiano on the bench who has brought the team back into contention for a place in the next European Cups.

OMNISPORT