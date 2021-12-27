Juventus, no goal from a free kick in 2021. Ronaldo’s last

Since the derby on 4 July 2020, the bianconeri have not scored on set pieces. And it was also the only acute for Ronaldo out of 72 attempts …

Goal from a free kick, this unknown at Juventus. Which in all of 2021 has not found a single goal directly from free-kick. The curse has firm roots in recent seasons, unlocked by the man who – in fact – started the negative trend: Cristiano Ronaldo. In his Juventus interlude, the Portuguese catalysed all the shots conceded at the edge of the penalty area (beyond the position) to find the net only once out of seventy-two attempts.

FACTOR CR7 – CR7’s only goal on a free-kick under the Mole, which also corresponds to the last one scored by Juve, is dated 4 July 2020: the derby of the Mole, against Turin was his forty-third free kick. The arrival of the Portuguese had upset the hierarchies existing up to that moment in Allegri’s first Juve: where Pjanic was the most prolific with three goals for each of the two previous seasons and Dybala the wingman in tow for having brushed both in the league and in the Champions League League (against Atletico Madrid) with a certain quality. The topic was hot again last summer, with Max’s return and again in the presence of Ronaldo: “Who will beat the free-kicks this year? Cristiano is skilled from further afield. Kicks from the right will be dealt with by Dybala who is left-handed and then we’ll see if a right-footed player will arrive ”.

ALTERNATIVE SOLUTIONS – The summer references of the Juventus coach seemed to be aimed at the possible return of Miralem Pjanic, who was talked about at Juventus until the last day of the market. In reality, Locatelli is also a right kicker, even if up to now he has never proposed himself with a certain continuity. Rather on the left-handed side Bernardeschi and Bonucci tried, albeit to no avail. While Dybala followed up from the area more suited to the claims. The inconsistency of the attempts, however, has led in recent occasions to prefer the indirect combination on the strait, so as to try to put the skills of the most incisive players in front of goal into play. Waiting for someone to unlock or – sooner or later – a suitable solution arrives from the market.

December 26, 2021 (change December 26, 2021 | 12:46)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link