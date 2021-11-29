Juventus, not just the goal problem. Because in 1999 with 17 goals …

On Saturday afternoon, against Atalanta, Juventus went without a goal for the second time in this championship. It happened a few months ago, again at the Stadium, against Empoli. Even in that case it ended 1-0 for the guests.

If we take into consideration the first fourteen days of tournaments in the five-year period between 2016 and 2021, obviously without considering any postponements / postponements of matches, the bianconeri had never accumulated so many games without scoring. In 2020-2021, in fact, we track down 1, right in the 14th round (Fiorentina). One more match with wet powders in 2019-2020, on the third day (again the viola). On the contrary, in the years 2018-2019 and 2017-2018, the Old lady she had always hit the mark. While five seasons ago, 2016-2017, here is again 1 match without goals, ninth round (Milan).

If we then take into consideration all the Serie A championships with the formula of the single group, to be clear those from 1929-1930, a smaller number of the current markings can only be found in 14 of the 89 tournaments considered. The closest ‘diet’ season is 1999-2000 with 17 goals scored. But Ancelotti’s line-up could showcase a value that is scarce today, defensive solidity, with only 7 conceded goals contributing to second place in the standings at this point in the tournament.

Quick look at the previous Salernitana-Juventus.

Only two, at the end of the forties and nineties of the last century. The hosts collected an X sign and a victory. Especially the bianconeri have never scored at home with the grenades.

In short … we always come back to talking about goals, the main objective in the game of football.

DIRECT COMPARISONS IN SALERNO (SERIE A)

2 matches played

1 Salernitana victory

1 draw

0 Juventus wins

1 goal scored Salernitana

0 goals scored Juventus

FIRST CHALLENGE IN SALERNO (SERIE A)

Salernitana-Juventus 0-0, 18th matchday 1947/1948

LAST CHALLENGE IN SALERNO (SERIE A)

Salernitana-Juventus 1-0, 31st matchday 1998/1999