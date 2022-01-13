Juventus, not only Scamacca: contacts with Sassuolo also for Raspadori and Berardi

Juventus continues to look at Sassuolo at home to replace the injured Federico Chiesa. The idea – reports Andrea Losapio on Tmw – is to have a joker, that is, he can act both as an attacking winger but also as a central striker, closer to the goal. So Giacomo Raspadori is a profile that they really like, even if Sassuolo would probably prefer to sell it in June for two reasons: a better collection and a few goals to exceed ten.

Then there is the situation of Domenico Berardi. Because if it is true that Fiorentina had presented a proposal – inadmissible for Sassuolo – on the other hand the idea is now to say goodbye to Sassuolo, now or in June. In the summer it is a simpler situation, but if a proposal were to arrive now, then Berardi could also be satisfied after many years. Here too it is a difficult track because after Boga’s farewell Sassuolo has yet to close for the substitute, but things risk unlocking towards the end of the month.

All this, without forgetting that for June Juventus has Gianluca Scamacca in their sights, center forward of Sassuolo and the national team in great shape in the last month and a half.