Juventus, now it is an injury emergency: 2021 over for the Church

The hopes of relaunching the fight for the Scudetto seemed concrete for the Juventus after the last few, excellent results in the league. Instead last night, losing 1-0 againstAtalanta, the Old lady suffered their third home defeat of the season in seven games, which also follows the collapse in Champions League for 4-0 against Chelsea.

Juventus, Chiesa and McKennie knocked out against Atalanta

In addition, Federico Chiesa And Weston McKennie they got injured and had to leave the field prematurely. The former suffered a muscle problem towards the end of the first half and did not return in the second half, replaced by Federico Bernardeschi, the second instead injured his knee shortly after the quarter of an hour of the second half and gave way to Moise Kean.

Juventus: Church out for the rest of 2021

In the morning the verdict on the conditions of the Church arrived: wound of low grade hamstring of the left thigh, therefore he will return to the field after the Christmas break. Put simply, his 2021 is over. For McKennie, however, they are excluding injuries ligamentous capsules of the right knee but your condition will be monitored day by day. And of course with the Salerno There will not be.

Juventus, Allegri thinks about moving Rabiot to the center

The Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri will have to reinvent the midfield and in this perspective there could be the displacement in the center of Adrien Rabiot, who started yesterday as usual on the left wing. Allegri himself proposed this solution to the microphones of DAZN at the end of the matchAllianz Stadium against the Goddess: “When we played with two midfielders Rabiot finished the game very well. Maybe this is a solution that we could adopt later “.

Juventus, De Sciglio recovered for Salernitana. And Chiellini?

Already yesterday Rabiot played the final part of the match in the middle of the field alongside Manuel Locatelli in a scheme that from 4-4-2 became 4-2-3-1, in which, even without particularly shining in a game that was already headed towards defeat for Juve, the transalpine was better off than the first weather. It remains to understand, in view of the Salerno, as well as recover Mattia De Sciglio, if Allegri can count on Giorgio Chiellini owner: the captain is in fact available but is still far from the best form.

OMNISPORT