Juventus, offer of 70 million to have Vlahovic in January: the situation

After Chiesa’s injury, Juventus never hid the need to reinforce the attack. The fixed idea of the Juventus management is Dusan Vlahovic, even if it remains complicated to have.
Juventus, the plan to have Vlahovic
According to what is reported by the online edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus does not want to let go of Dusan Vlahovic and he intends to prepare an offer that will make Rocco Commisso waver. The will is to burn any competition already in January, and to give a very strong signal in the pursuit of a place in the Champions’ League. The idea is to exploit the Serbian’s desire to change scenery.
Juventus, here is the offer for Vlahovic
Snatching the current Serie A scorer king from Fiorentina will be a titanic undertaking, but Juventus intend to try. The Old Lady intends to put on the plate an offer of 70 million in total, half cash and the other half represented by the card of Dejan Kulusesvki, who has long been considering a change of shirt to revitalize himself. It is very unlikely that Fiorentina will be able to move in the face of this offer, despite the fact that Italian may be stimulated by reviving a pure talent like that of Kulusevski. The negotiation remains complex for January, but maybe we will talk about it again in June.