Juventus, offer of 70 million to have Vlahovic in January: the situation

After Chiesa’s injury, Juventus never hid the need to reinforce the attack. The fixed idea of ​​the Juventus management is Dusan Vlahovic, even if it remains complicated to have.

Juventus, the plan to have Vlahovic

According to what is reported by the online edition of the Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus does not want to let go of Dusan Vlahovic and he intends to prepare an offer that will make Rocco Commisso waver. The will is to burn any competition already in January, and to give a very strong signal in the pursuit of a place in the Champions’ League. The idea is to exploit the Serbian’s desire to change scenery.