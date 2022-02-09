Juventus on Zaniolo, double plan for the bianconeri

Juventus observes the situation for Zaniolo, Roma would like to hold him back but the bianconeri are thinking about the summer strategy for the coup

In the past few days, his name has been at the center of various discussions. Nicolò Zaniolo he ended up at the center of the market rumors and also of the extra-field debate, after the expulsion against the Genoa.

On the talent of Romeafter the statements that had been discussed at the press conference so much, the Giallorossi ds Tiago Pinto yesterday, on the sidelines of the challenge withInter, he spent himself in important words to reiterate his importance for the team. The fact remains that at the moment, as told by Calciomercato.it, the renewal of Zaniolo for Roma is not a priority. To the point that faced with a conspicuous offer, starting with 40 million euros, his farewell could also be assessed. Juventus, as we know, thinks about it all right and is waiting to see if its contract will actually be renewed, in order to be able to attack in the summer.

Transfer market Juventus, de Ligt or another Juventus the key to Zaniolo

The amount requested by the Giallorossi could be affordable, especially in the event of some heavy sale. Juventus, in their home, monitors de Ligt’s situation and, as told by Calciomercato.it, prepares a ‘tactical’ renewal in view of a possible sale. The farewell of the Dutchman would give more than enough resources for the coup. But, as reported by ‘Tuttosport’, which confirms how the sale of de Ligt could make room, there would also be an alternative. That is, the insertion of Weston McKennie in a negotiation. The Texan player is a profile that a lot likes Mourinho and the exchange could take hold.