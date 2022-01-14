Sports

Juventus out of control – Time

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read


Alessandro Austini

Juventus no longer knows how to win and the Bianconeri’s nerves are put to the test. First Max’s outburst Merry against the referees at the end of the match at home with Napoli on January 6, then the sensational fight of Leonardo Bonucci Wednesday at San Siro with the general secretary of Inter Cristiano Mozzillo.

Comes the understanding on sport. Enough Asl, that's when the games are postponed

The European champion defender lost his head to the Nerazzurri’s exultation at the goal of Sanchez who decided the Super Cup, lashed out at the manager of the rivals but got away with a 10 thousand euro fine decided yesterday by the Sports Judge.

The sentence leads to discussion, given the report sent to the judge by the federal inspectors present in Milan. According to what was reported (and shown for a few seconds also during the live broadcast of the match on Mediaset), that of Bonucci it was a physical and verbal assault. The blue defender was waiting on the sidelines to be able to enter from the bench in the final seconds of extra time (Allegri wanted him to take a penalty), but his teammates have seen fit to give to Sanchez a sensational assist for the winning goal. The Inter bench has “exploded”, including Mozzillo who rejoiced raising his fists to the sky. At that point Bonucci approached him and, according to the report, he pushed and jerked the Nerazzurri secretary, hitting him several times with fists between the neck and shoulder. “What the … are you doing, you don’t have to cheer on my face, I’ll kill you” would be the words addressed by the Juventus central to Mozzillo who, surprised by the reaction, retreated. Then Bonucci’s comrades thought about settling the quarrel and everything ended there without consequences. The rest was done by the judge, who did not disqualify the defender, who is now regularly available to play Juventus-Udinese tomorrow in the league.

But how beautiful is the Africa Cup of Nations? The referee whistles the end five minutes earlier and chaos erupts

From the report of the federal inspectors present at Allianz Stadium on January 6 it turns out instead that Merry, at the end of the match with Napoli closed amidst the black and white protests for the missed corner, he ran towards the referees’ dressing room, shouting at Andrea Gervasoni, now deputy commissioner designating CAN of Serie A and B and present in Turin that evening: “He’s a cogl … tell him – Allegri’s words referring to the referee of the match Simone Sozza – head of c … he has to recover 12 minutes, not 5. You let yourself be taken by the c … they were always on the ground, they did the Neapolitan dramas. That’s enough now, even if they disqualify me for three months ».

Not satisfied, Allegri waited for the referees to leave the locker room and directly increased the dose with Sozza: “You’re a cogl … I don’t let myself be taken for the c … by a cogl …”. In this case, the coach paid with a single day of disqualification, already granted against Roma.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee8 hours ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Juventus, important news on the ‘Ronaldo card’

December 6, 2021

AGRESTI: “Roma-Milan? The Giallorossi can win”

October 31, 2021

At the moment it is not known who will take Spalletti’s place in Juve-Napoli: Domenichini is not well, Baldini warned that he was in quarantine

1 week ago

Sampdoria, Ferrero from prison: “Why not under house arrest? If I wanted to escape …” | News

December 8, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button