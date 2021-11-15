Juventus, Prime Video unveils the trailer in preview

Prime Video today unveiled the trailer official and the poster of the new Italian Amazon Original docu-series All or Nothing: Juventus , who will follow the team behind the scenes throughout the 2020/21 season. The new Amazon Original series will be available exclusively on Prime Video on November 25, 2021 , in over 240 countries and territories around the world.

All or Nothing: Juventus, a journey into the Juventus world

All or Nothing: Juventus will bring viewers in a voyage behind the scenes with the prestigious and iconic Club during a key season and all the most important events will follow. The cameras will have access to the Allianz Stadium, to the Juventus Training Center Keep going of Turin, and, off the pitch, will focus on the unique aspects of the Bianconero Club and its identity, deeply rooted in Italian culture and history, but always looking to the future. All or Nothing: Juventus will show the determination, the tenacity and dedication needed to compete at the highest level, giving fans an exclusive look at the players, staff and management.

Produced by Fulwell 73 (I Am Bolt, ‘Til I Die, The Class of ’92) with Executive Producers Leo Pearlman and Ben Turner, and with Showrunner Richard Cooke, All or Nothing: Juventus is part of the All or Nothing franchise that already includes the football docu-series All or Nothing: Manchester City and the most recent All or Nothing: Tottenham Hotspur.