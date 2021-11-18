Juventus-Raiola match, the great fear of Juventus fans

After the meeting with the managers of the Milan to talk about Alessio’s contract renewal Romagnoli, Mino Raiola should have a meeting with those of the Juventus, according to what was also reported by the Rai journalist Paolo Paganini.

Raiola will meet Juventus

“I get news about the fact that, after today’s meeting with Milan to talk about Romagnoli and Ibrahimovic (but wasn’t he dealing alone ?!) Raiola is scheduled to meet at Juventus too – writes the journalist -. There are a few situations at stake … “. Among these, the one that worries Juventus fans the most concerns Matthijs De Ligt, defender that Max Merry he is not yet ready to play a role as a “very titular” in his Juventus.

The problem is that the Dutch former Ajax has a contract expiring in 2024 and through Raiola he could ask Juventus to be sold next summer. According to some fans, more than the possible signing of Paul Pogba – another assisted by Raiola and a forbidden dream of the Juventus supporters – the prosecutor will meet Juve precisely to ask for the sale of De Ligt.

Fans fear De Ligt’s farewell and Romagnoli’s arrival

“Let’s hope they talk about Pogba, but I’m afraid it’s easier for him to want to sell De Ligt”, writes Ivan on Twitter. “De Ligt away? Or should we leave room for dreams in ‘French’? ”Asks Cesare. For Jan Raiola he could have a broader plan that also involves the Milan: “Do you want to see that he met Milan and then Juve because he wants to bring Romagnoli to Juventus and thus allow the sale of De Ligt?”.

And just such an operation represents the greatest fear of Juventus: “After taking Kean for Ronaldo, selling De Ligt and replacing him with Romagnoli would be another sensational own goal”, Luca’s comment.

