Juventus raises the antennas

Always frank and never banal, Mino Raiola when it comes to talking about his clients he never backs down. This was also the case this morning when, on the occasion of the IAFA (Italian Association Football Agent) Assembly in Rome, he gave some important updates on players who have recently ended up at the center of various market rumors.

Among these, Raiola did not fail to mention some men more often approached to Juventus, a team that presumably, after a rather erratic and not too convincing start to the season, will soon appear on the market with the intention of increasing the quality and depth of the current squad.

Juventus, the Pogba dream is not forbidden

One of the departments where Juventus seems to be more oriented to invest in January is midfield, sector in which an ex like Paul Pogba it would be really handy to Massimiliano Allegri.

“Dreaming is free, whoever does not dream is dead. I don’t forbid dreams to anyone, I also do them every day so let’s dream, it’s good. Then let’s see if these become reality ”Raiola said about the Frenchman of United.

“December is the month for dreaming, with Christmas and all the holidays. It’s still too early, let’s see what happens. It is not known why, but when it comes to Pogba in England, even the dead wake up. Better not to talk about it then, also because maybe some former Manchester United players if they don’t talk about Pogba and me they don’t talk about anything. So it’s better not to talk about it ”was the suggestion of the Campania agent who, on the player, therefore prefers to keep a low profile.

Donnarumma, Raiola cools down the black and white track

On the other hand, the discussion on the transalpine is different from that of the transalpine Gianluigi Donnarumma, struggling with the uncomfortable duality with Keylor Navas to the PSGThis situation, according to Raiola, will be resolved over time.

“I don’t know if it’s become a problem, I think everyone knows how this story is going to end. And it will turn out well for Gianluigi. It takes a little patience, I understand that he is living a moment never lived before, but only with dialogue will it be resolved. Slowly… ”said Nocera’s prosecutor, thus effectively extinguishing the rumors about a possible transfer of the goalkeeper of the European national team in the coming months.

Raiola’s no comment on three other names

Unlike the first two names, Raiola appeared decidedly more buttoned up on three other profiles that, for one reason or another, have found themselves at the center of market talks in recent weeks.

“This interview should be done in May, now we are in November… at this moment an interview like this is not good “was in fact the almost impatient comment provided by Raiola on the situation of De Ligt, one whose future, like that of Romagnoli and Mkhitaryan, can only be better defined in late spring.

The latter is a period in which Juventus hopes to have rectified the situation in the league and, perhaps, already put those 2-3 important shots in the pipeline to relaunch their ambitions on all fronts with even more force next year. .

OMNISPORT