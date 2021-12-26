Juventus ready to place two shots, Ceccarini: “There is a former Napoli in the crosshairs”

Niccolò Ceccarini, market expert, in his editorial on TMW, took stock of the top-flight market, focusing on the bianconeri: “There Juventus is ready to intervene on the market. The club will try to place a couple of shots: one in midfield, the other in attack. And it is precisely in this latter department that various hypotheses are being evaluated. The idea would be to go and get a functional player able to improve the squad but only until June “.

“And therefore it is clear that Juventus are looking for opportunities that could possibly come from the redundancies of the top European clubs. In addition to the usual Icardi, the bianconeri have tested the ground for Manchester United’s Martial, who is not really a first striker. but a winger “.

“Another name to keep in mind is that of Aubameyang, for which Juventus had already made an attempt at the end of the summer after Ronaldo’s farewell. The list also includes the former Naples Cavani and Mitrovic. The investment in the center forward of the future will instead be made in the summer “. The transfer market expert concluded.