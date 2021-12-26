Juventus, reinforcements at home: Allegri can smile

Under the Christmas tree Massimiliano Merry he hopes for a surprise package (in the sense of a gift) where he can find a tip to insert in the Juventus attack. For the comeback operation, however, he will be able to count on four certainties, reinforcements that will not come from the market but from the infirmary.

In fact, Giorgio will return to the field in January Chiellini , Paulo Dybala , Federico church And Danilo , with the latter a little later than his teammates due to a more serious injury. It is true that in December, without the four, the Juventus he achieved three victories and a draw in the league and a victory in the Champions League, finally showing positive signs, more defensive solidity and more forward cynicism. But to continue on this path, not being able to always ask them for their maximum effort, especially with hyper-congested calendars (Naples, Rome and Inter in rapid succession over six days, from 6 to 12 January), here are the former injured players will be extremely useful because they can be thrown into the fray right away, unlike new signings.

Absences

With the last stop, Chiellini, Dybala, Chiesa and Danilo have missed a total of 19 games: the long-term patient is the Brazilian, who was injured on November 20, replaced after 15 minutes in the match against Lazio, suffering a medium-grade injury of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. Out of eight races, the doctors have indicated recovery times of around eight weeks: calendar in hand, Danilo, who continues in the personalized rehabilitation that already includes the race on the field, will be available in the second half of January. Danilo’s absence was felt on the pitch, where the Brazilian can cover various roles in defense but also in midfield, both in the locker room because he is one of the leaders, given his experience, capable of being heard.

Allegri will instead be able to embrace Chiellini, Dybala and Chiesa as early as Thursday 30 December, when Juventus will resume training after the Christmas holidays. Of these, Chiesa is the one who has been in the infirmary for the longest time: the former viola came out in the interval of the match against Atalanta (November 27) for a low-grade injury to the hamstring of the left thigh. His injury has relaunched Federico Bernardeschi, who from being a luxury wingman has become an irreplaceable winger: when Chiesa returns, dualism between them will be inevitable and Juventus will benefit because internal rivalries have the advantage of prodding the players who will try to give the better to put Allegri in difficulty on training choices.

Finally Chiellini, who missed Bologna and Cagliari due to various ailments, and Dybala. The captain, as we know, needs more time to recover his energy, but when he is on the field there remains a guarantee of solidity and experience in facing the big matches.

La Joya

And then there is the future captain, the Juventus number 10: Dybala wants to cancel a 2021 that saw him five times in the infirmary, starting with the long stop from January to the beginning of April (ligament rupture) and ending with the muscle problem at the right thigh, emerged with the Malmoe and certified in Venice. Despite having played little this season, Joya has always managed to score when she was on the pitch: 8 goals and 4 assists in 17 games for 1190 minutes overall.

Even without injuries, Allegri, after forcing his presence in Venice, preferred to preserve him in the last two games of 2021 to have him at the top on Thursday 6 January when Napoli will arrive at the Allianz Stadium, the beginning of a frightening triptych that sees Juventus then engaged on Sunday 9 at the Olimpico against Roma and on Wednesday 12 at San Siro against Inter in the Italian Super Cup. Dybala is a patrimony of the club, at the center of the project, ready to bind itself to the Juventus colors for life: finding him fully recovered is the “sine qua non” condition for attacking the Champions League.

With his left foot he can carry Juventus up, the best reinforcement Allegri hopes to have under the Christmas tree.