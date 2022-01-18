Juventus report cards – Cuadrado show. Locatelli-Arthur: is it worth separating them?

Perin 6 Until the goal taken, which is a powerful and precise gem of Conti, Perin plays a game as a spectator. Minutes where he enjoys a dominant performance from his side: on the only occasion of Doria he could not do anything, despite himself no clean sheet.

De Sciglio 6.5 Master of the band, very loyal to Allegri and also to Landucci. An extraordinary right-foot from the outside, a lot of offensive phase because in the containment phase he sees the opponents approaching on the tips and never worry him.

Danilo 6.5 Like water, it adapts to any tactical dimension in which it is immersed. He has the mentality of the great champion and for this reason he always performs as an inside, as a central, as a full-back, as a midfielder. It comes back after two months and is very precious. (from 62 ‘Chiellini 6 He is back on the pitch and it is another good news for Juventus and also for Mancini: his presence will be fundamental in this Juventus 2022)

Rugani 7 The goal is a reward for consistency and substance. It is a guarantee, good when needed, even if it will not be able to climb the hierarchy of the owners. But he has the patience and the intelligence to be ready and justify the generous engagement with merit.

Alex Sandro 6 Sampdoria’s only chance, with goals, comes from his side. Closes the diagonal but then takes a long time to come out on Conti. A lackluster game with little genius on that side.

Cuadrado 7.5 Cristiano Ronaldo took the run-up that looked like Hollywood and often got punishment. He did normal things, fired hard and low and scored a goal from a set for Juventus after long months. Hombre del partido in every sense. (from 75 ‘Aké 6.5 He enters the field, points Augello, shoots at double speed and wins a penalty. Bonsoir, Marley)

Locatelli 7 A sombrero on Thorsby, in the two alongside Arthur seems to be the tactical solution of Juventus that will come, as long as the Brazilian stays. He has the personality to carry the weight of the Ital-Juventus of the future on his shoulders.

Arthur 7 Personality and assist in the kiss. In the whirlwind of the market, with Arteta calling him loudly at Arsenal, Allegri still gives him confidence and is also a signal from a present perspective. Play well, direction and interdiction, master of the department. (from 75 ‘Bentancur sv)

Rabiot 6 The usual gallops that make you think of the thoroughbred, then always loses pace in the decisive corners. Dragged more than the driver that you expect, from the left winger you are expecting goals and instead there is a lot of interdiction and too much Matuidi.

Kulusevski 6 Chiesa’s injury blocked his farewell but the deep feeling remains: he is a foreign body in the Juventus type of football. When it tears it is impregnable but in a race for domination, it does not affect the strait. (from 62 ‘Dybala 7 He enters and the stadium applauds him. He scores, rapacious, precise, brilliant, and the stadium explodes with a roar. Juventus wins a penalty, they let Morata beat him. Captain.)

Morata 7 A precise, strong, bad penalty. The VAR takes away the joy of the immediate doubling but has the anger of the driver. With a dominating Juventus, more in the area, more dangerous, Morata is quite another (from 79 ‘Kaio Jorge sv)

Marco Landucci 7 Juventus dominates as a host. Everything works: managed energies, play, morale, Dybala smiling, Morata who scores, the youngsters who affect and the reserves that convince. Black and white lucky charm.